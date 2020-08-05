More than 1,300 customers in three local counties still without power after storm

More than 1,300 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are still without power as of 8:30 this morning as a result of Tuesday’s drenching rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Saratoga County had 735 customers without power, according to the National Grid outage map. There was no timetable on when power would be restored. Washington County had 363 customers lacking electricity and Warren County had 230. Restoration times are estimated at 3 p.m.
Glens Falls reported a record rainfall of 2.81 inches.
Albany International Airport got 3.92 inches, the fourth-highest total ever for that location.
Local fire departments answered dozens of calls related to the storm and some roads were temporarily shut down. There were multiple calls in the Fort Ann area, including one for a transformer fire on Route 149.
Damage was widespread in Saratoga County, with reports of trees and wires down, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The western end of Queensbury appeared to be the most affected in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell into a house at 44 Everets Ave. There was not too much damage and there were no injuries.
Downed wires and trees on wires resulted in roads being blocked including West Mountain Road at Fuller Road, Nacy Road, Boulderwood Drive and Upper Sherman Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Minor flooding was common on roadways around the dinner hour, but most roads were passable.
The National Weather Service had issued a flood advisory for southeastern Warren County and central Washington County until 7:45 p.m. A flash flood watch is in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for a large part of the Capital Region, but was canceled at about 5:25 p.m.
Wednesday's forecast promises sunny skies, with relatively mild temperatures expected for the remainder of the week.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.