More than 1,300 customers in three local counties still without power after storm

More than 1,300 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are still without power as of 8:30 this morning as a result of Tuesday’s drenching rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Saratoga County had 735 customers without power, according to the National Grid outage map. There was no timetable on when power would be restored. Washington County had 363 customers lacking electricity and Warren County had 230. Restoration times are estimated at 3 p.m.

Glens Falls reported a record rainfall of 2.81 inches.

Albany International Airport got 3.92 inches, the fourth-highest total ever for that location.

Local fire departments answered dozens of calls related to the storm and some roads were temporarily shut down. There were multiple calls in the Fort Ann area, including one for a transformer fire on Route 149.

Damage was widespread in Saratoga County, with reports of trees and wires down, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The western end of Queensbury appeared to be the most affected in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell into a house at 44 Everets Ave. There was not too much damage and there were no injuries.