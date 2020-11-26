More than 1,000 meals delivered during Hometown Thanksgiving

GLENS FALLS — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of the dozens of volunteers who helped cook, pack and deliver more than 1,000 meals throughout the region as part of the annual Hometown Thanksgiving celebration.
Things looked noticeably different inside Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street, which is typically filled with colorful streamers and hundreds of people who come to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with neighbors as part of the event.
“Normally our dining room at this time would be filled with the community members who don’t have family close by or who just want comradery, and this year we can’t offer that,” said Nicole Underwood, one of the event’s organizers.
Instead, the church’s vast dining room was full of just half a dozen tables that played host to only a few warming trays. Around a dozen volunteers sat socially distanced throughout the open space, their faces obscured by masks and hairnets.
But demand was high despite how things appeared.
More than 1,000 meals had been delivered to people from across the region by 1 p.m., including stops in Saratoga County, the Vermont border and all the way up to North Creek.
Underwood said the number of deliveries this year more than doubled previous years.
“What we’ve done is manage to deliver twice as many meals this year as we ever have in the past,” she said.
Volunteers began prepping meals on Wednesday and will work through Friday to wash dishes and finish cleaning.
More than 400 pounds of potatoes were prepared, along with 177 loaves of bread and “hundreds” or pies and other desserts, Underwood said.
Students from SUNY Adirondack and Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES cooked 75 25-pound turkeys.
“It’s a lot,” Underwood said with a laugh.
Outside, a tent was set up so people could pick up a free meal to go. Everyone received a generous portion of all the Thanksgiving classics, including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, vegetables and bread. Dessert was also served.
Just 50 people had picked up meals as of 1 p.m., but volunteers were hoping numbers would pick up as the day wore on. Everyone who stopped for a meal was asked if they wanted extra.
“It’s been pretty quiet, but I feel that most people got delivery,” said Meg Grimmer, a volunteer who helped coordinate meal distribution.
Grimmer attributed the increase in delivery to the pandemic.
But people began picking up meals as the afternoon wore on and the rain receded.
Geri Parker, a Glens Falls resident, stopped by to grab a meal for herself and mother, who normally cooks but decided against doing so this year.
“This will be good for us,” Parker said before heading back to her vehicle.
Underwood said the annual event takes effort, especially during a pandemic.
But, she added, it’s not Thanksgiving without Hometown Thanksgiving.
“The community’s struggling. Everybody is. People have been out of work, small businesses are struggling to make it,” she said. “We knew no matter how we did this, we had to do it for the community. It’s what we do.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
