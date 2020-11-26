More than 1,000 meals delivered during Hometown Thanksgiving

GLENS FALLS — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of the dozens of volunteers who helped cook, pack and deliver more than 1,000 meals throughout the region as part of the annual Hometown Thanksgiving celebration.

Things looked noticeably different inside Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street, which is typically filled with colorful streamers and hundreds of people who come to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with neighbors as part of the event.

“Normally our dining room at this time would be filled with the community members who don’t have family close by or who just want comradery, and this year we can’t offer that,” said Nicole Underwood, one of the event’s organizers.

Instead, the church’s vast dining room was full of just half a dozen tables that played host to only a few warming trays. Around a dozen volunteers sat socially distanced throughout the open space, their faces obscured by masks and hairnets.

But demand was high despite how things appeared.

More than 1,000 meals had been delivered to people from across the region by 1 p.m., including stops in Saratoga County, the Vermont border and all the way up to North Creek.