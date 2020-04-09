More tests being done, more cases caught

Testing by priority

Hudson Headwaters is testing priority 1 and 2 patients under guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control.

Priority 1 comprises patients who are hospitalized and health care workers with symptoms. Priority 2 comprises patients with symptoms who are in one or more of four categories: are in long-term care facilities, are 65 and over, have underlying conditions or are first responders.

There are two other groups: priority 3 comprises other people with symptoms, other health care workers and first responders and people with mild symptoms who live in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations; and priority 4 comprises people without symptoms.

"Hopefully, by the end of 2020, we want to test everybody," Sawyer said.

Testing everybody, and some people more than once, will be how the disease can be brought under control — by determining where it is lingering and isolating those people who are infected, he said.

For now, the greater availability of tests and a quicker turnaround on results — two days in some cases — is "very good for our community," he said.

People are staying home