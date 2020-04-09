More tests being done, more cases caught

QUEENSBURY — A steady trickle of cars was rolling up the back entrance to the Warren County Municipal Center on Thursday morning, approaching a red tent where, after handing over forms signed by their doctors, drivers were having a nasopharyngeal swab inserted through their nostril for a COVID-19 test.
On this first day, 16 tests were done in four hours on drivers who didn't have to get out of their cars, just stop and roll down their window.
It's not open testing, said Ginelle Jones, director of the Warren County Department of Public Health. It's testing by appointment for patients whose doctors say they should have it.
"We're looking for sick people, people actively ill with the virus," said Jones — and each of those people must have the signed form.
The testing station is being staffed by Glens Falls Hospital, using its supplies.
Meanwhile, Hudson Headwaters Health Network also has received a fresh supply of test kits and has done about 100 tests over the past week, 11 of which were positive, said John Sawyer, chief medical officer at the health network.
Each facility has a limited supply of test kits but will continue testing priority cases. The county Public Health station can handle about 12 patients an hour, or 48 during the four hours it's open each day. Hudson Headwaters can do a dozen or so a day.
Testing by priority
Hudson Headwaters is testing priority 1 and 2 patients under guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control.
Priority 1 comprises patients who are hospitalized and health care workers with symptoms. Priority 2 comprises patients with symptoms who are in one or more of four categories: are in long-term care facilities, are 65 and over, have underlying conditions or are first responders.
There are two other groups: priority 3 comprises other people with symptoms, other health care workers and first responders and people with mild symptoms who live in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations; and priority 4 comprises people without symptoms.
"Hopefully, by the end of 2020, we want to test everybody," Sawyer said.
Testing everybody, and some people more than once, will be how the disease can be brought under control — by determining where it is lingering and isolating those people who are infected, he said.
For now, the greater availability of tests and a quicker turnaround on results — two days in some cases — is "very good for our community," he said.
People are staying home
The tests will end up showing a higher rate of positive cases than an earlier round of testing because the disease has had time to spread since then and because only top priority cases are being tested.
"How high it will go is anybody's guess," Sawyer said, but he has been encouraged by the extent to which local people are following the stay-at-home, social-distancing and hygienic guidelines.
In a rural and suburban area like this, it's easier to follow the guidelines than in big urban areas like New York City, and that is especially true for working class people who live in housing complexes and rely on public transportation, he said.
Public Health will trace contacts
All positive tests are reported to Warren County Public Health, which investigates, isolating the person who is sick, quarantining other members of the household and identifying the household's outside contacts.
Under current rules, Public Health is tracing back contacts for two days prior to the positive test, working with stores, calling friends and family, even using video footage if it's available and reaching out to the public, if necessary, Jones said.
"It's what we prepare for," she said.
A team of 15 people in the department has been busy from morning to night, taking phone calls, putting out information to the public, doing the contact tracing and, with help from the county Sheriff's Office, checking on the welfare of people in quarantine.
"Everybody is calling and asking for advice, and every call has been returned," Jones said.
An answering service answers after-hours calls to the department, and she has been giving out her cellphone number, Jones said.
"I've got so many bff's now. You develop a relationship with people in quarantine," she said.
About 100 people are quarantined now in Warren County, and someone from Public Health calls them every morning to see if they have symptoms and make sure they're monitoring their temperature, she said.
They use a slogan to keep up the spirits of everyone feeling cooped up: "You're not stuck at home, you're safe at home."
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
