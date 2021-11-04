More structural issues at Salem church

SALEM — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Salem was raising money to repair damage to its bell tower when an engineer on that project noticed an even bigger more urgent problem.

The weight of the slate roof over the years has started to push the church nave walls out.

Now church officials must switch gears and focus on rectifying the new issue, putting the bell tower on hold.

They also need to raise additional funds to cover the cost.

“The engineer is afraid that a heavy snow could cause collapse,” the Very Rev. Gary Kriss said standing inside the nave Wednesday.

To fix the problem, engineers will slowly tighten tension rods over the course of six months to pull the walls back into place. New structural supports will be put on the outside of the 160-year-old brick building.

“There was a fire in 1912,” Kriss said, “and the contractor thinks that might have weakened some of the masonry as well.”

The bell tower campaign already raised $125,000, but the church needs an additional $75,000 to fix both problems.

“The community’s been very generous,” Kriss said. “The parish has raised money and done well. And we’ve put an appeal out to the community as well and we’ve had a couple of major gifts.”

Recently, the church was awarded a grant of $30,000 by the Sacred Sites program of the state Landmarks Conservancy. Previously, the parish received a grant from this program to fund an engineering study.

The church will host a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at 32 East Broadway performed by well-known area musicians Dan Shulman on piano and Kaori Washiyama on violin.

This also will be the first time that the church’s piano — now at St. Paul’s on long-term loan from parishioner Jared Stamm — will be heard. Music will include works by Bach, Mozart and Ravel. Donations will be accepted.

Once the nave walls are repaired, work can begin on tackling the repair of the bell tower and the underlying moisture problem that has compromised the tower. Work is expected to begin this month.

“The tower’s not going to fall down,” Kriss said. “The walls could.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.