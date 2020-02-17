More snow on the way

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the region on Tuesday as another winter storm bears down on upstate New York.

Three to 5 inches of snow and sleet is forecast for the Glens Falls area, but areas to the north will see higher accumulations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Warren County and Hamilton County from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected.

Stiff winds, gusting to nearly 40 mph in places, will accompany the storm.

Colder weather will move in for the rest of the work week, with a warmup anticipated by the weekend.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

