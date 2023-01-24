More snow expected in region

Warren County and northern Saratoga County are under a winter storm warning as another storm is moving into the area.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Thursday. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected and ice accumulations of a glaze up to one-tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute. Snowfall rates will be near one inch per hour on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

The high temperature will be near 30 degrees. The low will be around 28 degrees. The snow will change over to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet in the overnight hours into early Thursday.

The snow showers and freezing rain will continue before 10 a.m. and then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. followed by a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be near 38 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 30 degrees.