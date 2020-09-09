More schools welcome back students as first days continue

McGurl greeted students from a distance and took a photo of a student’s new spiked haircut.

Parent Andrea Williams was dropping off her 6-year-old first-grader, Kayden LaRock. She said she felt a little nervous, but her son is excited.

“I think it’s good for kids to go to school and see their friends,” she said.

At North Warren Central School, Superintendent Michele French reported only minor transportation issues.

“Morning arrival went off very smoothly and our p.m. dismissal was a bit slow, but safety for students was our first concern and it will get faster as we do it a few more times,” she said in an email. “Our students, all staff and faculty were so excited to be back in the building and in class. Everyone followed the mask and social distancing directives and it was great.”

Indian Lake Superintendent David Snide also reported no issues on the first day.

Snide said the district’s small size of about 115 students is useful to accommodate social distancing. He said school officials have implemented some creative ideas for instruction such as having a combination physical education and music class in grades three and four.