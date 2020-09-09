More schools welcome back students as first days continue

More school districts welcomed back students on Wednesday for the first time since mid-March.
At Mary J. Tanner School in Granville, Principal Paul Morcone said the building was full of life again.
“It’s absolutely exciting. It’s fantastic to be back. Our kids want to be in school. We want them here,” he said. “We’re going to respond to the pandemic as best we can and we have a very good plan moving forward. We’ll monitor and adjust as we go.”
The district has reconfigured its elementary buildings in order to accommodate social distancing. His school usually has kindergarten through third grade. However, the third grade has been moved to Granville Elementary School.
The process of getting off the buses took a little bit longer than in years past. Students got off the buses one at a time and went into the school to accommodate social distancing.
Some students were getting their temperature checked before exiting the bus. Others had note cards signed by parents saying that they had been screened at home.
Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the district had considered using an app-based system, but it was not practical.
“We have a lot of kids that don’t have internet,” he said.
McGurl greeted students from a distance and took a photo of a student’s new spiked haircut.
Parent Andrea Williams was dropping off her 6-year-old first-grader, Kayden LaRock. She said she felt a little nervous, but her son is excited.
“I think it’s good for kids to go to school and see their friends,” she said.
At North Warren Central School, Superintendent Michele French reported only minor transportation issues.
“Morning arrival went off very smoothly and our p.m. dismissal was a bit slow, but safety for students was our first concern and it will get faster as we do it a few more times,” she said in an email. “Our students, all staff and faculty were so excited to be back in the building and in class. Everyone followed the mask and social distancing directives and it was great.”
Indian Lake Superintendent David Snide also reported no issues on the first day.
Snide said the district’s small size of about 115 students is useful to accommodate social distancing. He said school officials have implemented some creative ideas for instruction such as having a combination physical education and music class in grades three and four.
“With the 12 feet of social distancing that is required for any aerobic activity or singing, we are trying to combine these two areas when possible,” he said in an email.
Other districts that started on Wednesday were Johnsburg and Schroon Lake, and Fort Ann for kindergarten and sixth grade.
School districts that start Thursday are Bolton, Cambridge, Fort Ann (all other grades), Greenwich, Long Lake, Minerva, Schuylerville and Saratoga Springs with two days of online training. Argyle is starting on Friday, kindergarten through second grade, grades seven and eight, with the rest of the grades on Monday.
Some districts are waiting until Monday to start school in order to hold more superintendent days for training. These include Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Hudson Falls and Salem.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.