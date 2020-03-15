More school, court and office closures announced Sunday because of virus

Students in the northern part of the region learned Sunday that their schools will be closed through April break, joining those from the Glens Falls region who were told of a five-week closure on Saturday.
The move comes as the state court system announced further restrictions, and Saratoga County will reduce its staff in the county center until further notice.
Champlain Valley Education Services, also known as Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES, which covers districts in Essex and Clinton counties as well as northern parts of Warren and Washington counties, announced that its members schools will not open through at least April 19 to limit personal contact during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students are not to report to school Monday, but district employees are to report on Monday to plan for distance learning and other contingencies.
That includes schools in Ticonderoga, Schroon Lake, Putnam, Moriah and points north.
The agency's announcement came a day after 31 districts in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES announced a similar closure plan.
CEWW BOCES leaders said in a prepared statement that there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district, but the decision to close was made with consultation with regional county health departments.
"As of today, neither CVES nor any of our 16 component school districts have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19," the district's statement reads. "However, CVES and all our component district superintendents are working together and each taking necessary precautions to keep our students — your children, and staff safe as we continue to learn more about this virus and work collectively to face this health challenge in our schools."
The northern BOCES decision came as state court officials announced further restrictions on state court matters starting Monday, which will include hundreds of court system employees working from home.
The state Office of Court Administration advised judges Friday that non-essential civil proceedings and trials would be limited until further notice. That advisory did not affect Family Courts, though. On Sunday, the Office of Court Administration issued further rules directing that all "non-essential proceedings" be postponed indefinitely after 5 p.m. Monday.
That includes felony cases where a defendant is not in jail. For felony cases where a defendant is in jail, efforts should be made to conduct video proceedings when possible.
The agency also directed that judges determine which employees are needed in court facilities pending further notice. Only those advised that they are to report to work are to report on Tuesday.
Jury trials that are in progress will continue to their completion.
It was unclear Sunday what effect, if any, the order has on town and village courts, which are often busier than state superior courts. Local court employees said late last week that many of the busier courts were in the process of postponing as many cases as possible.
The extreme measures come as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world, though there have been no confirmed cases in Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties, but there have been four in Saratoga County.
Saratoga County had an additional case confirmed Sunday, when a Clifton Park resident who is a school staff member in the Shenendehowa Central School District tested positive for the virus.
County spokesman Ridge Harris said in a news release that the county planned to reduce staff in the county Municipal Center for at least a week, starting Monday.
"Offices of the Saratoga County government will be reducing staff to essential personnel only for one week beginning Monday, March 16," he wrote. "All county office spaces have been cleaned and employees are being reminded to practice social distancing and contribute to the cleaning and disinfection of their work spaces. Beginning Monday, all Saratoga County DMV offices will be by appointment only. The County Clerk’s Office is also suspending passport services and public searching."
Catherine Duncan, the county's public health director, urged residents to practice "social distancing" to try to avoid spreading the disease.
Warren County had 21 people in precautionary quarantine as of Sunday, while Washington County had 25 quarantined, with COVID-19 tests pending for a number of them.
"The test itself doesn't take more than a few hours to come back, but they are prioritized," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said Sunday. "The very sickest people skip to the front of the line."
Many organizations and businesses have announced closures, and state agencies such as the state Department of Motor Vehicles have asked that residents try to avoid office visits and use online resources.
The Glens Falls Family YMCA also announced Sunday that it will be closed until at least March 23.
