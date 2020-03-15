More school, court and office closures announced Sunday because of virus

The agency also directed that judges determine which employees are needed in court facilities pending further notice. Only those advised that they are to report to work are to report on Tuesday.

Jury trials that are in progress will continue to their completion.

It was unclear Sunday what effect, if any, the order has on town and village courts, which are often busier than state superior courts. Local court employees said late last week that many of the busier courts were in the process of postponing as many cases as possible.

The extreme measures come as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world, though there have been no confirmed cases in Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties, but there have been four in Saratoga County.

Saratoga County had an additional case confirmed Sunday, when a Clifton Park resident who is a school staff member in the Shenendehowa Central School District tested positive for the virus.

County spokesman Ridge Harris said in a news release that the county planned to reduce staff in the county Municipal Center for at least a week, starting Monday.