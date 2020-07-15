More people sickened by Fourth of July party

The last time Warren County had four or more new cases in one day was May 22. And recently, the virus seemed to be under control. On July 1, county officials knew of no one who was still sick.

But then pre-symptomatic, COVID-positive people party-hopped on the Fourth of July weekend, without masks or social distancing. Initially, officials said one party had exposed 15 to 20 people to the virus, but on Wednesday they clarified that the 15 to 20 people had been exposed at multiple parties. All of them have been quarantined.

Other counties are experiencing the same surge. In Albany County, six cases were from one backyard party on the Fourth of July, and tracers are trying to locate everyone who was there. The county is asking anyone who went to the party, on Hudson Avenue in Albany, to get tested. Health Services in Warren County and Saratoga County have declined to say where the parties were in this area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed to people to stop attending large parties without masks and social distancing. On Twitter, he wrote, “Knock. It. Off. Now.”

In a news release, he offered a more diplomatic request: “We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough."

On Wednesday:

Warren County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 264 confirmed cases. Twelve people are currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.

Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 227 confirmed cases. Four people are still sick, and no one is hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported six people tested positive, for a total of 630 confirmed cases. One person recovered, for a total of 561 recoveries. There are 52 people still ill, and three of them are hospitalized. Of the northern Saratoga County towns, two people are sick in Moreau, one in Hadley and four in Wilton.

Essex County reported no new cases, and only one person still ill, not counting inmates. The county does not report on when inmates recover, only when they test positive for the virus.

The Capital Region reported a total of 63 new cases Tuesday, a positivity rate of 2.1%, and 831 people tested positive statewide, a positivity rate of 1.3%.

Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.

Statewide, 831 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and nine people died.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

