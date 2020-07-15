More people sickened by Fourth of July party

A Fourth of July party in Saratoga County has sickened two more Warren County residents.
Similar parties are being blamed for six of the 44 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Albany County on Wednesday.
Wednesday was exactly 14 days from the Fourth of July, and cases are rolling in. Of the eight counties in the Capital Region, only two — Washington and Columbia — had no new cases. All of the other counties had so many cases that their rate of positives — the percent of people tested who tested positive — was well over 1%.
Warren County’s rate was 2.1% on Wednesday. Albany County was at 3.8%.
Epidemiologists say that if the positivity rate goes above 1%, it means the area is not testing enough and is likely missing some cases.
In Warren County, at least three people who attended the Saratoga County party have now gotten coronavirus. Others are awaiting test results. The two whose results came back positive Wednesday had been quarantined already because of their contact with another person who tested positive after the party.
Two other Warren County residents also tested positive Wednesday: a household member of a person who tested positive after a trip to a state on the quarantine list, and a person who was tested routinely through work and had been following precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
The last time Warren County had four or more new cases in one day was May 22. And recently, the virus seemed to be under control. On July 1, county officials knew of no one who was still sick.
But then pre-symptomatic, COVID-positive people party-hopped on the Fourth of July weekend, without masks or social distancing. Initially, officials said one party had exposed 15 to 20 people to the virus, but on Wednesday they clarified that the 15 to 20 people had been exposed at multiple parties. All of them have been quarantined.
Other counties are experiencing the same surge. In Albany County, six cases were from one backyard party on the Fourth of July, and tracers are trying to locate everyone who was there. The county is asking anyone who went to the party, on Hudson Avenue in Albany, to get tested. Health Services in Warren County and Saratoga County have declined to say where the parties were in this area.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed to people to stop attending large parties without masks and social distancing. On Twitter, he wrote, “Knock. It. Off. Now.”
In a news release, he offered a more diplomatic request: “We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough."
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 264 confirmed cases. Twelve people are currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 227 confirmed cases. Four people are still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six people tested positive, for a total of 630 confirmed cases. One person recovered, for a total of 561 recoveries. There are 52 people still ill, and three of them are hospitalized. Of the northern Saratoga County towns, two people are sick in Moreau, one in Hadley and four in Wilton.
- Essex County reported no new cases, and only one person still ill, not counting inmates. The county does not report on when inmates recover, only when they test positive for the virus.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 63 new cases Tuesday, a positivity rate of 2.1%, and 831 people tested positive statewide, a positivity rate of 1.3%.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
- Statewide, 831 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and nine people died.
