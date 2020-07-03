More passengers on two flights from Florida being quarantined

To track down the other 206 passengers, Health Services put together lists for each county that had residents on one of the flights. Those lists were sent to the county departments of health, some of which were in other states. Only 89 passengers live in New York State, which suggests that many of the passengers are here for vacation or work, making it harder to find them.

A 14-day quarantine is required for all visitors from Florida and 15 other states, but many people seem to be ignoring it. Of the three people who flew in with coronavirus, only one quarantined prior to testing positive.

Health Services emailed a letter to every passenger who lives in another state, telling them to call Public Health and quarantine now, to limit the number of people they expose. For all of the passengers, it’s been at least a week since the flight. They could be experiencing mild symptoms and taking no notice of it, until notified of their exposure by Warren County.

Warren County officials are also trying to track down passengers through hotels and campgrounds. Hoteliers, the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Warren County Tourism Department are all working together to get the word out about the flight exposure.

The two flights with passengers who tested positive are: