More nursing home residents ill, as an assisted living resident dies in Warren County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A wave of nursing home residents tested positive for coronavirus at a nursing home in Warren County, and a resident of an assisted living facility died, Warren County Health Services said Friday.

The person is the 14th coronavirus death in the county.

Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are most vulnerable to death from the virus, and 11 of them have died in Warren County since the outbreak began.

On Friday, 23 more nursing home residents tested positive for coronavirus, as well as three members of the public. About 103 nursing home residents have tested positive in the county now, but that is based on estimates from each nursing home. The county has never issued a total figure, although Public Health has that information.

Five residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are critically ill. Three other Warren County residents are hospitalized, and one of them is also in critical condition.

For the first time, Washington County issued an official number of nursing home residents who have tested positive. In the county, 38 have tested positive, which is significantly down from an initial Post-Star estimate of 70 residents, which included residents who were assumed to have the virus but whose test results have not come back yet.