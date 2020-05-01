More nursing home residents ill, as an assisted living resident dies in Warren County

A wave of nursing home residents tested positive for coronavirus at a nursing home in Warren County, and a resident of an assisted living facility died, Warren County Health Services said Friday.
The person is the 14th coronavirus death in the county.
Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are most vulnerable to death from the virus, and 11 of them have died in Warren County since the outbreak began.
On Friday, 23 more nursing home residents tested positive for coronavirus, as well as three members of the public. About 103 nursing home residents have tested positive in the county now, but that is based on estimates from each nursing home. The county has never issued a total figure, although Public Health has that information.
Five residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are critically ill. Three other Warren County residents are hospitalized, and one of them is also in critical condition.
For the first time, Washington County issued an official number of nursing home residents who have tested positive. In the county, 38 have tested positive, which is significantly down from an initial Post-Star estimate of 70 residents, which included residents who were assumed to have the virus but whose test results have not come back yet.
On Friday:
- Warren County reported 26 more people tested positive, for a total of 127 confirmed cases. Three people are hospitalized, one in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 21 more people tested positive, for a total of 156 confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six more people tested positive, for a total of 355 confirmed cases. Eleven people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no change in its cases, for a total of 47, with no one hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital did not update its coronavirus patients report Friday, but had four coronavirus patients on Thursday. Saratoga Hospital had six on Friday.
Statewide, 10,933 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his news conference Friday.
“That is a credit to the community and the social conscious of New Yorkers,” he said.
There were 954 new hospitalizations on Thursday. That is starting to look like a plateau, he said.
“That is still too high a number,” he said. “It is still a burden on the hospital system. We want to take it to a new level. Let’s drill down to the 1,000 cases: Who’s getting infected? Let’s get more targeted in our response.”
State officials are asking hospitals for more information, to learn exactly which people are catching the virus. Are they essential workers? Nursing home residents? People who won’t stay home? People who use public transportation?
“We want more information … to come up with a strategy that is more tailored,” Cuomo said.
Although the number of new hospitalizations is still high, the number of deaths is dropping.
On Thursday, 289 people died, including 22 nursing home residents.
“Lower than it has been but still tragic and terrible,” Cuomo said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
