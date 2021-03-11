More doses available means many ways to get vaccinated now

There have been big changes to the coronavirus vaccine rollout this week, now that there are far more vaccine doses available.
Glens Falls firefighters and ambulance squads have vaccinated 200 homebound residents throughout Warren County so far, Warren County Health Services said.
Anyone who needs to be vaccinated at home should have their primary care provider contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
A vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at SUNY Adirondack has not yet filled, possibly because it is open only to people age 60 and older. It has been rare for clinics to remain available for more than an hour. Sign up at: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/AssociationAgingHamilton-Warren/.
Through Friday, Rite Aid will make vaccine appointments only for teachers, school staff and child care providers, in an effort to get them all vaccinated soon.
To get an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/2xb58t97.
Beginning Saturday, Rite Aid will go back to scheduling anyone who is eligible. According to state rules, residents who get vaccinated at a pharmacy must be a teacher or age 60 or older.
COVID outbreaks still happening
Despite the vaccine, COVID is still a threat, and one Warren County resident is in critical condition and hospitalized because of the virus.
Warren County Health Services also reported that gatherings have led to 12 recent cases. Recently, a person attended an indoor house party in another county while contagious and exposed family and friends. That party led to 17 quarantines.
School cases
North Warren Central School reported one case, a student who tested positive Thursday after being in the elementary wing Wednesday. One third grade class, including the teacher, is quarantined until March 22.
Glens Falls City School District reported 30 rapid tests were conducted Wednesday and zero came back positive. There was one new case Thursday, an employee at the bus garage. There are 12 people associated with the Glens Falls School District who are quarantined currently.
Prison update
Five inmates recovered and no one new tested positive at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are seven people ill and a total of 159 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, two more inmates tested positive and two others recovered. There are 10 inmates ill, and a total of 38 cases since the pandemic began.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,793 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,616 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 111 people currently ill, and four are hospitalized, which is two more than on Wednesday. One patient is in critical condition; the other three are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported Wednesday’s statistics: nine new cases, for a total of 2,155 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and no recoveries, leaving the county at a total of 2,045 recoveries. There were 73 people ill and three are hospitalized, two more than on Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 33 new cases, for a total of 12,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 11,992 recoveries. There were 230 people ill, 14 of whom were hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, no new cases. Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 18 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, three Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 35 Wilton residents. No new recoveries.
- Essex County reported eight new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday, and one is no longer considered contagious. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, down from 14 Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 187 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which kept the weekly average at 1.3%.
- Statewide, 6,747 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.77%. A total of 4,735 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday and 80 people died.
