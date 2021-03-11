More doses available means many ways to get vaccinated now

There have been big changes to the coronavirus vaccine rollout this week, now that there are far more vaccine doses available.

Glens Falls firefighters and ambulance squads have vaccinated 200 homebound residents throughout Warren County so far, Warren County Health Services said.

Anyone who needs to be vaccinated at home should have their primary care provider contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

A vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at SUNY Adirondack has not yet filled, possibly because it is open only to people age 60 and older. It has been rare for clinics to remain available for more than an hour. Sign up at: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/AssociationAgingHamilton-Warren/.

Through Friday, Rite Aid will make vaccine appointments only for teachers, school staff and child care providers, in an effort to get them all vaccinated soon.

To get an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/2xb58t97.

Beginning Saturday, Rite Aid will go back to scheduling anyone who is eligible. According to state rules, residents who get vaccinated at a pharmacy must be a teacher or age 60 or older.

COVID outbreaks still happening