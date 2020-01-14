More details of deadly chase released as DA opposes dismissal request

Documents filed by prosecutors, though, attempt to rebut that claim, as police officers provide the first detailed accounts from the officers involved in the pursuit as well as witnesses who were nearly hit by Crouse as he sped north. Testimony by State Police before the grand jury that indicted Crouse was included with the District Attorney's Office response.

Trooper William Roberts, who was the officer who initiated the pursuit, testified that a left tire of the pickup was punctured by Trooper Chris Lembo from the U-turn south of Exit 25, about 1-1/4 mile from the exit, and Crouse managed to keep the truck speeding north at "just under 100 mph."

He said the truck stayed in the left lane for a period of time, then drove to the right lane and got off the highway. He continued down the exit ramp before the truck hit Turcotte's pickup truck as it drove down the ramp as well, continued across Route 8 and stopped in woods adjacent to the entrance ramp to the northbound lanes that is across Route 8. The driver got out and fled, and numerous officers who arrived at the scene chased him, with a trooper and his canine partner catching him seconds later.

"When the person was secured, do you recall hearing him say anything as he was on the side of the road?" Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone asked Roberts.