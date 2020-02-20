More charges dropped in Decker fraud case as trial begins

QUEENSBURY — The jury that will determine whether a former Lake George area leader defrauded the state and federal government of more than $100,000 will have five fewer charges to consider.
Warren County prosecutors opted Thursday, as jury selection was beginning, to drop five more charges against David J. Decker, deciding to stand trial on eight felonies related to his alleged theft of $135,000 while overseeing Lake George Watershed Coalition-sanctioned environmental projects.
Decker will still face the weightiest charge that was filed against him, corrupting the government, as well as counts of grand larceny and offering a false instrument as trial gets underway in the 3-year-old case.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said his office decided the criminal tax fraud charges and a grand larceny count related to allegedly false tax returns Decker filed will not be pursued because prosecutors believe those charges were complicated and could be "confusing" to a jury.
Decker will still face four felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing related to tax returns that authorities allege were false.
Decker was initially indicted on 22 charges that alleged he stole $440,000, but the District Attorney's Office has dropped 14 as the case was "streamlined" for trial.
"We're trying to hopefully make this simpler," Smith said.
"If you dismiss a few more, we won't have to pick a jury," quipped defense counsel Karl Sleight.
Decker is accused of stealing state and federal grant funds that were meant for projects to protect the Lake George watershed.
He has pleaded not guilty, and said any of the money he received was allowed under his contracts for the projects.
The tax fraud charges, though, alleged he did not claim the money on his taxes. He is still accused of filing false tax returns through the offering a false instrument for filing charges.
You have free articles remaining.
Jury selection began after Smith and Sleight again sparred over evidentiary issues in the case, with Sleight continuing to seek dismissal because he believes prosecutors cannot present any evidence after deciding not to use any documentation seized pursuant to search warrants in 2017.
Smith said that prosecutors have sufficient evidence from other aspects of the investigation, but Sleight said the evidence is inextricably intertwined with the search warrants, so the case should be dismissed.
Warren County Judge John Hall has not ruled on the issue.
Smith also asked for a directive from Hall that Sleight be barred from trying to "confuse the jury" by claiming that the case was the result of a political feud in Queensbury that centered on the 2017 race for Queensbury town supervisor.
Sleight said Decker was "collateral damage" in the race, as incumbent John Strough was challenged by Rachel Seeber. Seeber's husband, then Warren County sheriff's Investigator Kevin Conine, began the investigation, and Sleight said the Sheriff's "used the Lake George Watershed Coalition to try to get John Strough."
The oversight of Strough and other town leaders in the region over Decker's finances were called into question during the investigation.
Smith, though, said the investigation began before the supervisor race, and it had no bearing on the Sheriff's Office getting a complaint from Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead about Decker's financial practices.
"It's improper to bring irrelevant evidence before a jury," Smith said.
Hall said he could not predict what witness testimony would show, but he informed Sleight there was a "dividing line" as to how far he could make claims of a political motivation without proof.
The trial is expected to take about three weeks, with opening statements possible Friday.
Decker, 29, of Burnt Hills, faces up to 25 years in state prison if convicted.
The Watershed Coalition was a consortium of municipalities and environmental groups that received funding for projects to protect the Lake George watershed. Decker, a professional engineer, had overseen the projects for 15 years until his arrest in March 2017.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com