More charges dropped in Decker fraud case as trial begins

"We're trying to hopefully make this simpler," Smith said.

"If you dismiss a few more, we won't have to pick a jury," quipped defense counsel Karl Sleight.

Decker is accused of stealing state and federal grant funds that were meant for projects to protect the Lake George watershed.

He has pleaded not guilty, and said any of the money he received was allowed under his contracts for the projects.

The tax fraud charges, though, alleged he did not claim the money on his taxes. He is still accused of filing false tax returns through the offering a false instrument for filing charges.

Jury selection began after Smith and Sleight again sparred over evidentiary issues in the case, with Sleight continuing to seek dismissal because he believes prosecutors cannot present any evidence after deciding not to use any documentation seized pursuant to search warrants in 2017.

Smith said that prosecutors have sufficient evidence from other aspects of the investigation, but Sleight said the evidence is inextricably intertwined with the search warrants, so the case should be dismissed.

Warren County Judge John Hall has not ruled on the issue.