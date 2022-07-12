Moratorium on new short-term rentals considered in town of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board is considering placing a moratorium on short-term rentals while several residential areas are rezoned, after hearing concerns from residents on Monday.

Town resident Seth Harris spoke to the board to voice the concerns of the residents over the increasing number of short-term rentals in the community.

Harris began by stating his love for Lake George and the joy the area brings him, however he said the one negative is “the proliferation of short-term rental properties.”

“In the past couple years, the number of short-term rentals within earshot of my house has increased by five,” he said.

Harris said addressing his concerns has become a lose/lose situation.

Whether taking a diplomatic approach or calling authorities, Harris has found nothing has worked to rectify the issues on these properties.

Currently, the problem lies within the zoning of neighborhoods on Front and Lake streets. Harris explained on Front Street, where his residence is, there are also several commercial properties. These streets are located in an RSH zone, which is residential but allows certain commercial properties as well.

The board mentioned that Harris’ neighborhood was “earmarked for short-term rentals since day one” due to the special zoning of Front Street and the proximity to the lake.

However, those neighborhoods may soon see a zone change to strictly residential to prevent a complete takeover of Airbnb-style homes. This rezoning would not affect the current short-term rental properties, as they would be grandfathered in so long as the permit needed was up-to-date at all times.

The board informed Harris of the three-strike rule they included in the short-term rental regulations for the town. After a property has been reported three times, for any violation, the rental permit and privileges will be revoked.

Board member Marisa Muratori expressed her concerns, stating the reasoning for early regulations was to prevent disrupting a neighborhood and its homeowners.

“This is important. Don’t be shy about coming to the town with problems. We spent a long time trying to design a way to have short-term rentals make sense within the zones, but also not disrupt the residents. If it’s not working, it’s not OK,” she said.

No complaints against the properties Harris was referencing had been documented prior to meeting, so it was suggested that he alert the town officials or call the police when he has a complaint.

Town resident Andy Caruso stated that short-term rentals do not bring anything positive to the community.

“They don’t bring anyone into our schools or our churches, they add nothing to our community,” Caruso said.

After hearing concerns, the board felt a three- to six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals would slow the infiltration of the small zones in the lakeside community. Before a moratorium can be put in place, the board is required to hold a public hearing on the matter. The hearing will be held at the next Town Board meeting in August.