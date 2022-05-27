Moran-Derby Park grand opening set for June 18 in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A date has been set for the grand opening of Moran-Derby Park in Hudson Falls.

After a long wait, residents will finally get to see what the newly transformed Moran-Derby Park will look like up close.

The grand opening date is set for Saturday, June 18, and activities that day will kick off at 11 a.m.

"We still need to finalize all the details for the event this coming week," board member Michael Horrigan said during a special meeting on Friday in Hudson Falls.

Horrigan said there will be live music, face painting and a variety of sports games happening that day.

Police have offered to bring K-9 units to the fair for the kids.

Bill Osborn's foundation, The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, will be giving away books to kids at the park as well.

"His (Bill's) son is Ben, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. His foundation has many fundraisers and events in his name. He's a tremendous person," Horrigan said.

"There's still some people we will need to get a hold of," he said in regards to ironing out the rest of the details.

This includes inviting elected government representatives as state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

"We'll see, Woerner was the only one who came to the groundbreaking. Hopefully they would like to attend," he said.

There will be concession stands, and proceeds from them will go toward The Senior Center of the Kingsbury and Fort Edward Area.

Horrigan is hoping to do more than just return the park to its former glory after years of neglect. He hopes that the park will spark more revitalization in the community.

“We had a vision for a multi-use park. Take the sports out of it — what else does the community want?" Horrigan previously told The Post-Star.

While there will be event spaces for non-sports-related activities, sports will still be a mainstay for the park.

The park now has a regulation-size soccer field, a new basketball court, three pickleball courts and a new softball field.

While Horrigan has been working to make this happen for some time, the project wasn’t jump-started until 2019, when local businessmen Brien and Mike Moran donated $500,000 to the project.

At the time, the donation brought the park committee halfway to realizing its dream, but when COVID-19 hit, it drove construction material costs sky-high, bringing the cost of the project close to $2 million.

Another $400,000 came from donations from others, including the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community members. The names of those who donated to the project have been engraved on bricks and lined up on the ground near the new basketball court and playground.

Construction work was handled by Clark Companies, based in Delhi in Delaware County, while The Chazen Companies from Glens Falls designed the project.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

