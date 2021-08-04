Monument Square office building for sale

GLENS FALLS — Monument Square, one of the most prominent office buildings downtown, is for sale.

The 10-story building at 333 Glen St. is currently on the market for $15 million. The building is home to 37 suites and is 95% occupied, according to a real estate listing.

Levack Real Estate Inc., a Glens Falls-based commercial real estate firm, is handling the listing. The Albany Business Review first reported the property is for sale.

Mark Levack, the listed real estate agent for the property, did not return a phone call for comment.

The 190,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1973 by the Firemen’s Insurance Co. of Newark, New Jersey, according to Warren County property records.

The building has 163,373 square feet of office space as well as a surface lot, parking garage and three satellite parking lots along Bay and Washington streets.

In 2006, the building was sold to 333 Glen Street Associates for $4.7 million, according to property records.

That company is the real estate holding firm for a number of investors, including Bruce Boswell, vice president of Boswell Engineering in Albany.