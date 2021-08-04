Monument Square office building for sale

GLENS FALLS — Monument Square, one of the most prominent office buildings downtown, is for sale.
The 10-story building at 333 Glen St. is currently on the market for $15 million. The building is home to 37 suites and is 95% occupied, according to a real estate listing.
Levack Real Estate Inc., a Glens Falls-based commercial real estate firm, is handling the listing. The Albany Business Review first reported the property is for sale.
Mark Levack, the listed real estate agent for the property, did not return a phone call for comment.
The 190,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1973 by the Firemen’s Insurance Co. of Newark, New Jersey, according to Warren County property records.
The building has 163,373 square feet of office space as well as a surface lot, parking garage and three satellite parking lots along Bay and Washington streets.
In 2006, the building was sold to 333 Glen Street Associates for $4.7 million, according to property records.
That company is the real estate holding firm for a number of investors, including Bruce Boswell, vice president of Boswell Engineering in Albany.
In 2009, 333 Glen Street Associates put up a multistory parking garage next to the office building. The $4 million project received tax breaks from the city's Industrial Development Agency, including a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, which expired in January.
Boswell did not return a request seeking comment Wednesday.
In addition to owning the office building and parking garage , 333 Glen Street Associates owns a small piece of green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.
The 23,000-square-foot parcel has attracted attention in recent months after the property was subdivided earlier this year.
Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten wanted to buy the land and build a multistory apartment complex on the green space.
He recently relocated his project after facing fierce opposition from residents and city officials, who argued the parcel, which sits directly across the street of City Park, would be better left undeveloped.
The city wants to buy the small blot of green space, although an agreement has yet to be reached.
Patten, meanwhile, now intends to build his project on a small lot between Union Street and Goodwin Avenue, directly behind Heritage Apartments.
Heritage Apartments is owned by the same investors who own Monument Square.
It's unclear if the vacant green space will be sold along with the office building.
A real estate listing makes no mention of the property, but does tout the three satellite parking lots.
“Ample private parking across three satellite lots, adjoining surface parking and one parking garage,” the listing reads.
