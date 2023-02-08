QUEENSBURY — Construction is underway to more than double the size of a popular liquor store on Route 9, despite a layer of white fluffy snow blanketing the concrete foundation.

Monty's Discount Wine & Liquor, situated at 909 Route 9, next to Walmart, is growing from its current footprint of 7,000 square feet to 16,220 square feet.

In April 2022, Queensbury Square LLC, owned by Monty Liu, received approval for a proposal that included a 9,220-square-foot addition to the liquor store that currently stands.

The plans indicate the new construction will connect to the existing Monty’s Discount Wine & Liquor store, and the newest site plan sketch shared with The Post-Star by Liu on Wednesday indicate that a new entryway, canopy and stairs will be added to serve as the main entrance.

Liu initially laid the foundation for the expansion in 2020 when he was approved to construct a six-unit retail space to be rented out, but those plans were later abandoned and swapped out for the liquor store expansion.

The new plans seem to accommodate the business' growing curbside pickup and delivery services that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The liquor store has been owned and operated by Liu since he opened the doors in the summer of 2011 and now offers a mobile app for customers to use, as well as selling "Monty's Discount Wine & Liquor" branded alcohol and wine accessories.