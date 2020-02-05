Monthslong winter attraction may choose Lake Placid over Lake George

“He didn’t think that the weather here was conducive to making that investment and he was actually thinking about Lake Placid,” Blais said.

One day in particular it was raining in Lake George but it was 10 degrees colder and snowing in Lake Placid, Blais added.

The average temperature for the month of February in Lake Placid is 16.3 degrees compared with 21.6 degrees for Lake George, according to climate-data.org

Blais pointed out Lake George made sense for this event because Saranac Lake already has an ice castle with its yearly winter festival.

Conley said Wednesday she was not aware if the company has made a final decision yet.

“I got the impression that they study the weather patterns really, really well and they were sold on coming to Lake George,” she said. “I was disappointed and a little bit surprised.”

She said she hopes that Ice Castles ultimately will come.

Conley said among Lake George’s selling points is that it is within half a day’s driving distance of the New York and New Jersey market. It is also is in driving distance of Boston.

She said Wood Park is a great asset.