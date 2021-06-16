Montcalm Apartments seeks to address aging wastewater treatment plant

Morris added that the company does not have a contingency plan if it cannot secure funding for the line, adding the company can’t afford to build a new plant.

The project would see grinder pumps installed on each of the apartment complex’s buildings to ensure all solids can pass through the two-inch force main.

Baker said the line should be large enough to accommodate the needs of the apartment complex and the school district if it ever decided to hook into the sewer district.

He added talks with the school district over an easement have been "positive" and that officials have expressed interest in the project.

“It’s especially attractive to them (Queensbury schools) because it then provides them ready-access to connect to public sewer if they ever decide that’s wanted or necessary for their campus,” Baker said.

There would be no digging during construction since the pipe will be directionally bored, Baker said.

Supervisor John Strough said the town would have to determine a financial impact the sewer line would have on school taxes if the school or other residents ever decided to hook into the line.

He added that only those who use the town sewer service would be charged.

“That’s yet to be determined,” Strough said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.