Montcalm Apartments seeks to address aging wastewater treatment plant

QUEENSBURY — The owners of Montcalm Apartments are hoping to address longstanding issues with the complex’s wastewater treatment plant by hooking into the town sewer line on Weeks Road.
CRM Rental Management owns the subsidized apartment complex, formerly known as John Burke Apartments, that houses around 400 residents in 226 units.
Company officials are hoping to address problems with the aging treatment plant, including odors and leaks, by eliminating it altogether.
“What we would like to do is eliminate the plant,” said Patrick Morris, property manager at Montcalm Apartments, during a public hearing last week. “Just eliminate the plant — that eliminates the smells in the neighborhood. It eliminates the entire situation.”
The company has been working with the town’s engineer on a solution that would eliminate its wastewater treatment plant and allow the Queensbury school district to connect to the nearby sewer district as well.
Using directional drilling, a two-inch force main would be installed up Burke Drive from the apartment complex and across Aviation Road to the campus of Queensbury schools.
From there, the line would be drilled parallel with the Northway across the school campus, before crossing underneath the highway just south of Exit 19. It would hook into the town sewer line along Weeks Road, near the Walmart on Route 9.
The project, expected to cost more than $1 million, is in the developmental stage.
If approved, the line would also allow Queensbury schools to hook into the town’s sewer district.
CRM would fund the project and is in the process of securing easements from the school district to run the line across its campus.
The company is hoping to secure a $1 million state grant to help cover the costs.
But the town of Queensbury must apply for the funding since the grant is administered through the state’s Office of Community Renewal as part of its Community Development Block Grant Program.
Grants for the program are expected to be awarded later this year.
Stuart Baker, the town’s senior planner, said the project is an ideal candidate for the program since the new sewer line would address a public health concern and clear the way for the school to hook into the sewer district.
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered CRM Rental to upgrade the aging facility, built in the 1970s, to meet modern standards. There’s been an odor emanating from the plant over the years that’s been difficult to eliminate, according to Morris.
“It’s going to be a long-term permanent solution to the problem and eliminate the odors and eliminate the plant. We shouldn’t have a plant,” he said.
Morris added that the company does not have a contingency plan if it cannot secure funding for the line, adding the company can’t afford to build a new plant.
The project would see grinder pumps installed on each of the apartment complex’s buildings to ensure all solids can pass through the two-inch force main.
Baker said the line should be large enough to accommodate the needs of the apartment complex and the school district if it ever decided to hook into the sewer district.
He added talks with the school district over an easement have been "positive" and that officials have expressed interest in the project.
“It’s especially attractive to them (Queensbury schools) because it then provides them ready-access to connect to public sewer if they ever decide that’s wanted or necessary for their campus,” Baker said.
There would be no digging during construction since the pipe will be directionally bored, Baker said.
Supervisor John Strough said the town would have to determine a financial impact the sewer line would have on school taxes if the school or other residents ever decided to hook into the line.
He added that only those who use the town sewer service would be charged.
“That’s yet to be determined,” Strough said.
