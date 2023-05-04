Event to benefit addiction program

Baked goods and arts and crafts will be sold at Iconic Nutrition smoothie and juice bar on Route 9 in Queensbury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mike Butler, owner of Butler’s Custom Builders, said the event will benefit the Council for Prevention’s Challenge Program, which is a partnership between that organization and Glens Falls Hospital’s Center for Recovery. The initiative provides group meetings, individual treatment with a social worker and outings such as hiking, camping, canoeing and kayaking, according to its website.