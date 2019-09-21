The 47th annual Adirondack balloon festival is far from Scott and Todd Monahans first.
As children, the brothers would ride their bikes to the festival, hoping one of the pilots would ask them to tag along on a flight.
"As soon as they allowed us to, at 5 years old or so, we started coming. I just couldn't believe this giant thing was coming out of such as small bag and I loved it," Todd said.
The early fascination with balloons never really went away, even though they both pursued other routes before they found their way back to them.
Todd was working as a drug abuse counselor after college, and part of the program was to get addicts in his class to pursue a hobby or interest to get them away from drugs.
One day they flipped his question back on him.
"They asked me, 'Hey, what do you want to do?'" Todd said.
Todd answered ride in a balloon, and with the help of Bob Dicks (this years ballonmeister) and others, he was in a balloon with a week.
From there, the hobby turned into passion and after his initial flight in 2006, he had his commercial license within the year.
You have free articles remaining.
The brothers' business, SunKiss Ballooning, was started shortly after, and a spontaneous decision to buy a clown shape in 2009 put them on the path of touring the country and world with special shapes.
A path that led them back home to the Adirondack Balloon Festival as a featured shape with a balloon they designed start to finish.
Allycorn the Unicorn, the brothers creation, has been a big hit so far and is set to feature at the worlds biggest balloon festival in Albuquerque in a few weeks, and another in Mexico after that.
The brothers have been thrilled by the response to Allycorn so far and said children's enjoyment of the shape goes hand in hand with the mission of their business: giving kids the chance they had to be so patient for.
"It's really a special moment to be able to feature our shape in our own backyard," Scott said. "It's really come full circle now.
Every time they launch, they try to include as many kids as possible to pass on their joy to others.
They said they hope to continue using the their passion to inspire others and maybe even inspire another bunch of Monahans lurking in the crowd.
"The best part about it is having the kids involved. Seeing how it works and getting a lot of enjoyment out of it. You never know who the next person is going to be," Todd said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.