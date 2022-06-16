Moment of silence held for Lake George crash victims

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, asked those in attendance to remain standing following the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the board's meeting on Wednesday night.

He asked for a moment of silence for the victims of the "horrific" motorcycle crash in Lake George on Sunday night. Warren County posted a photo of the moment of silence on its Facebook page.

The post was accompanied by "#lakegeorgestrong."

A pair of GoFundMe pages have been set up to benefit the family of the victims in the crash. One, which was set up by Shannon Kelly on Monday, had raised $33,534 as of Thursday afternoon.

The fundraising goal for the page is set at $40,000.

On Tuesday, a second page was set up by Jessica Gates, which had raised $4,938 as of Thursday afternoon. The page's fundraising goal is $8,000.

Each GoFundMe page has received a donation of $1,000.

There are two fundraising efforts scheduled. Lake George Mayor Robert Blais announced that this week's Fridays at the Lake concert will be dedicated to the family who lost family members in the crash. The concert, which starts at 6 p.m. will open with The Stony Creek Band, followed by Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra. There will also be opening ceremonies for Law Enforcement Officers Weekend as well.

A portion of the proceeds from beverage sales and all other tips will be donated to a fundraising event for the victims being held on Wednesday at Expedition Park. The motorcycle crash occurred on Route 9 near the park's entrance.

Expedition Park will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the event. Admission is donation only, with all proceeds going to the family.

Dave Ehmann, local concert promoter and event producer who recently hosted the two-day Memorial Meltdown event at Charles R. Wood Park, will be auctioning off four pairs of VIP tickets for the Adirondack Music Festival at Wednesday's event.

There will also be live music performed by Rich Ortiz and the band Dirt Cheap throughout the day.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

