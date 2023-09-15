Warren County will spend $3 million in occupancy taxes to bring the Moment Factory tourist attraction to the grounds of the Fort William Henry Resort this winter, and Thursday Sept. 14, the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and CVB told business leaders gathered that the event will supplement the Lake George Winter Carnival and the Ice Castles attraction. This is all part of making the Lake George region a year-round tourist destination, said Fort William Henry President Sam Luciano.

The plan is for the Moment Factory to build its facility on the resort's site where tourists can buy tickets and step inside to see a creation combining video, lighting, architecture, sound, and special effects, officials have said.

“It’s high end technology,” Luciano told the packed room at the Carriage House.

The site plan still must pass muster with the Lake George Village Planning Board.

The Moment Factory and Fort William Henry are remaining tight-lipped on the content of the light exhibits until there is a “big splash” announcement in October. However, Luciano describes the winter experience as a one-hour interactive program based on the theme “Winter Dreams,” with the idea to capture “snow in the Adirondacks.”

The attraction will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., five or six days a week based on ticket sales and staffing. Luciano hopes this attraction will bring in an additional 200,000 visitors to the region during the winter, and he anticipates 400 people per hour to go through the attraction.

The attraction itself will create 35 new jobs, which will include control room operators, ushers, security, souvenir and ticketing attendants. Luciano also hopes attractions such as this keep hotels and businesses open during the winter.

Plans for this project started last February when former Lake George Mayor Bob Blais formed a Warren County coalition of local business leaders because he was concerned about the longevity of the Ice Castles and whether that event may re-locate out of Lake George given its dependence on weather, according to Luciano.

Eventually, a special nonprofit company, the Lake George Winter Coalition, was created to handle the county tax money. That company is using the $3 million from the county and contracted with the Moment Factory.

Ice Castles has struggled over the past two years to remain open during winters that have seen above freezing temperatures many days.

Last year, the attraction opened in early in February, about a week later than anticipated. It then closed a month later on March 5 after missing a week in February because of unseasonably high temperatures, The Post-Star reported at the time.

During 2022, its first year, the attraction closed before the final weekend of February. Before closing, however, the company reported record sales, and news stories at the time interviewed people from New York and Boston and international locations.

“Ice Castles has meant so much to this community, at least in business, hotel rooms, and restaurants,” Luciano said.

The business coalition decided that this new attraction must create a season to last from November through March, be beneficial to all Warren County communities, and work with other events like Winter Carnival.

The coalition discussed many options during this time, eventually landing on Moment Factory out of Montreal. Representatives from Moment Factory decided Fort William Henry would be the most logical event space to host their attraction because of its central location within the village, according to Luciano.

Fort William Henry is seeking final approval from the Lake George Planning Board on Sept. 20 to officially transition the fort from a museum to an attraction, which will include structural changes and cannon removal, according to Luciano.

There also will be a testing period for the attraction planned for Dec. 4 to Dec. 8.

The need for extra parking was the issue for business owners in attendance, especially if street parking is limited from snow.

“Parking is not an easy fix. We’re open to ideas,” Luciano said.

The town and village are looking at several parking alternatives around downtown to accommodate more visitors, Lake George Village Mayor Ray Perry said.

Parking in the Million Dollar Beach parking lot could be available, with a shuttle to transport people from the parking lot to Fort William Henry, he said.

Marketing for the attraction will also focus on parking, with parking locations and directions around the village on the attraction’s website, said Sara Mannix of Mannix Marketing.

“Parking will probably have its own page” on the site, Mannix said.

This winter will be critical to understand the impact of an attraction like this on the local economy and how best to manage it.

“We’ll learn a lot from this winter moving forward,” Luciano said.

With profits from ticket sales, the attraction hopes to return Warren County’s full investment of $3 million over a five year period, according to Luciano.

Ticket price for the attraction will be $29 for the weekend and $24 for mid-week, with pricing for seniors and children yet to be determined, Luciano said.