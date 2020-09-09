Model train group eyeing old Price Chopper in Glens Falls for museum

“Anything that’s going to go into that as a business or some kind of attraction we welcome it,” he said.

A final plan is still a few months off, Wheeler said.

He said he expects his organization to have a business plan finalized by the new year. Once the plan is complete, the group plans to begin looking for grants and other sources of funding to help bring the project to fruition.

“Our problem is we don’t have any money,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he envisions not just a museum at the space, but an education center that will partner with local schools to teach classes in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“Model railroading involves science, engineering, math and the arts. There’s a lot of wiring and technology involved with it. There’s a lot of artistry and model making, and all those types of things,” he said.

But even if funding can be secured, Wheeler said the project is still a ways off.

“We’re just trying to see if we can generate any interest at all,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

