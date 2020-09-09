Model train group eyeing old Price Chopper in Glens Falls for museum

GLENS FALLS — A group of model train enthusiasts is hoping to convert the old Price Chopper building on Cooper Street into a museum, where thousands of dollars’ worth of model railroads would be on display.
Ken Wheeler, president of Upstate Model Railroaders Inc., recently mailed letters to Mayor Dan Hall and the Golub Corp., which operates Price Chopper/Market 32, explaining the nonprofit organization’s desire to build a model train museum in Glens Falls and seeking partnership opportunities on the project.
“One of the things that our club has wanted to do for years is create a model railroad museum in this area, preferably in Glens Falls,” Wheeler said.
The city, Wheeler said, is the perfect location to build such a museum because of its rich history of railroads and proximity to other popular destination like Lake George.
Train tracks used to run adjacent to the property at 76 Cooper St. before they were ripped up and made into a bike path.
The organization currently operates a 3,000-square-foot facility in the Chase Sports Complex in South Glens Falls, where five model railroad layouts are on display. The facility had been open to the public, but has been closed since the pandemic.
Members have been amassing hundreds of museum quality model trains and tracks over the last few years, but have been unable to display any of the pieces due to a lack of space.
Wheeler estimates approximately $200,000 worth of model trains and other equipment is currently sitting in storage. That’s the equivalent to “hundreds” of feet of track, he said.
“We would like to get it out and actually use it,” Wheeler said.
The group is hoping to form a corporate partnership with Price Chopper to help convert the vacant building 19,526-square-foot facility into a museum and education center. The grocer occupied the space until 2017.
But Price Chopper has nothing to do with the building or its future development, said Mona Golub, a spokeswoman for the supermarket chain.
“We’ve had no connection since we vacated the premises,” she said.
The property, which is valued at just over $1 million, has been owned by Clark Trading Corp. of Schenectady since 1984, according to property records.
Jerel Golub is Clark Trading Corp.'s CEO, but they are two completely separate entities, Mona Golub said in an email.
Attempts to redevelop the vacant property have failed in the past.
Hall said he hoped another grocery store would fill the space, but added he was open to the idea of turning the building into either another type of store or some kind of attraction, so long as there was a sound plan in place to convert the property.
“Anything that’s going to go into that as a business or some kind of attraction we welcome it,” he said.
A final plan is still a few months off, Wheeler said.
He said he expects his organization to have a business plan finalized by the new year. Once the plan is complete, the group plans to begin looking for grants and other sources of funding to help bring the project to fruition.
“Our problem is we don’t have any money,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he envisions not just a museum at the space, but an education center that will partner with local schools to teach classes in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“Model railroading involves science, engineering, math and the arts. There’s a lot of wiring and technology involved with it. There’s a lot of artistry and model making, and all those types of things,” he said.
But even if funding can be secured, Wheeler said the project is still a ways off.
“We’re just trying to see if we can generate any interest at all,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
