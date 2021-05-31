Mobile health center hits the road in June

People who want to make appointments can call 518-623-0871 or visit www.hhhn.org/appointments. They must become Hudson Headwaters patients. However, they don’t have to drop their relationship with other health care providers.

Clary said having the Glens Falls Hospital clinic and Hudson Headwaters van will be like having a Stewart’s and Cumberland Farms in town.

“You make your choice depending on what you need,” Clary said. “Hudson Headwaters will bring in so much that we’re lacking.”

“It’s very exciting to have this resource in this community, Glover said. “Parents can get their kids to health care without losing a day of work” to drive to Glens Falls or Saratoga Springs, or to Bennington or Manchester in Vermont, he said.

One of the services that was lost when Glens Falls Hospital cut back was physician oversight of the school nurse, Glover said.

“Hopefully, if we get this relationship established, we can have a school physician here in town,” he said.

Hudson Headwaters plans to add to the van’s schedule and locations “hopefully very soon,” Hooper said.

A second van is expected to enter service in the central and northern Adirondacks in 2022.

Glover said he has “a high level of confidence” that, eventually, “the van will be here four days a week or more. The need is here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0