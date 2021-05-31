Mobile health center hits the road in June

SALEM — Salem area residents will have a new option for health care starting June 7, when Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s mobile health center arrives at the Old Salem Courthouse.
A staff of family nurse practitioner, nurse, and medical assistant will provide primary care for adults and children, women’s health services, chronic disease management and preventive health screenings by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays. Same-day appointments may be scheduled for illness or injury. Blood can be drawn on site for lab work.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” said Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary. “People want to know, ‘How quickly is it coming?’”
Salem has had a clinic administered by Glens Falls Hospital for many years.
“Four years ago, we had five days a week,” Clary said.
Then the hospital, stating that it was losing $250,000 a year on the clinic, cut down to two days a week and eliminated most services except for primary care. The next nearest medical centers in the Glens Falls Hospital group are in Cambridge, Greenwich and Granville, all at least 10 miles away.
“We rely on rural health accessibility in Salem, Greenwich, Jackson, Hebron and Rupert (Vermont),” Clary said. “At least we have two days, but we needed more.”
The one doctor assigned to the Salem site is usually completely booked with elderly patients who have been seeing him for years, and younger people can’t get in, she said. If it wasn’t life-threatening, many people simply went without care.
Area residents started contacting their state representatives and other health care systems about the need.
“We had meetings in our backyards about how to do this,” Clary said. “It was in the planning process for 3 ½ years.”
Hudson Headwaters agreed to work with the town. Clary said she has no complaints about the care that Glens Falls Hospital offers, either at the hospital or through its clinics, but the hospital receives such a low reimbursement rate from federal health programs that rural health service isn’t financially feasible, she said.
Hudson Headwaters, by contrast, exists to provide primary care in rural areas. It receives much higher reimbursements under a different set of federal programs, she said.
Hudson Headwaters, the town of Salem, and SUNY Adirondack, which has no on-campus health care, applied together in 2019 for a grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation to help cover the start-up cost of mobile medical care. The foundation awarded $1 million, the full amount available, over three years toward the purchase of four mobile medical vans.
The Old Salem Courthouse Community Center also assisted with the project.
Hudson Headwaters serves communities from Moreau to the Canadian border, said Jane Hooper, community relations manager for the organization. The network has brick and mortar clinics, “but many places throughout the Adirondacks are underserved,” she said. “Mobile is a good way for us to work with those communities.”
Staff at Hudson Headwaters worked with Farber Specialty Vehicles, a medical unit manufacturer in Columbus, Ohio, to design the vans. The unit that will debut in Salem took more than nine months to build and cost $400,000, Hooper said.
The van is roughly the size of a school bus, 38 feet long and up to 21 feet wide, with plenty of headroom, Hooper said.
“It really does feel very spacious,” Hooper said.
It has two entrances, one with a wheelchair lift; two exam rooms; a registration area; a point-of-care testing area; a lab draw station and a bathroom. There’s a small waiting area so that people who arrive on foot or are dropped off don’t have to stay outside until they’re called.
A virtual tour of the interior can be viewed at www.hhhn.org/mobilehealth.
The COVID pandemic struck during the planning and construction but didn’t delay the project, Hooper said.
“So many things changed over the past year, but this helped us focus our efforts,” she said. “So many people in our area needed health care.” Additional support came from Stewart’s/Dake Family, The Himoff Family and CDPHP, she said.
The van made a dry run to Salem in late April.
“Mobile isn’t as mobile as it sounds,” Clary said. “The kinks had to be worked out.”
The van has its own generator and other resources, but they’re limited. Host sites are expected to provide electrical, water, sewer, and communications facilities. In Salem, the van will park at the Old Salem Courthouse, which the town owns. It will connect to the courthouse’s power lines, village water and the courthouse’s septic system. The site used to be the county jail, so the septic system will be more than adequate.
Salem Central School will connect the van to its secure fiber optic internet network via a radio signal to the courthouse, said school Superintendent David Glover. “It has all our filters and protections in place to protect students’ data and meets their safety requirements,” he said.
The Mary McClellan Hospital Foundation gave a grant to help with infrastructure requirements, Clary said.
The town will hold a ribbon-cutting for the service later in June at a date to be announced, Clary said.
People who want to make appointments can call 518-623-0871 or visit www.hhhn.org/appointments. They must become Hudson Headwaters patients. However, they don’t have to drop their relationship with other health care providers.
Clary said having the Glens Falls Hospital clinic and Hudson Headwaters van will be like having a Stewart’s and Cumberland Farms in town.
“You make your choice depending on what you need,” Clary said. “Hudson Headwaters will bring in so much that we’re lacking.”
“It’s very exciting to have this resource in this community, Glover said. “Parents can get their kids to health care without losing a day of work” to drive to Glens Falls or Saratoga Springs, or to Bennington or Manchester in Vermont, he said.
One of the services that was lost when Glens Falls Hospital cut back was physician oversight of the school nurse, Glover said.
“Hopefully, if we get this relationship established, we can have a school physician here in town,” he said.
Hudson Headwaters plans to add to the van’s schedule and locations “hopefully very soon,” Hooper said.
A second van is expected to enter service in the central and northern Adirondacks in 2022.
Glover said he has “a high level of confidence” that, eventually, “the van will be here four days a week or more. The need is here.”