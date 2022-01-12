 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Jr. celebration goes virtual

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Stewart White, left, Antoinette McFarland, Glens Falls NAACP chapter President Mary Goodin, her husband, Ernest, former state Sen. Betty Little, and Deacon Lee Braggs sing "We Shall Overcome" and march to Christ United Methodist Church from Glens Falls City Hall during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Glens Falls in 2018.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be a virtual event this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Glens Falls branch of the NAACP has brought together some of the talented local youth from Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls school systems to perform a virtual event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Ajani E.Z. Wimbley, a sophomore at Lake George Junior-Senior High School, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The NAACP is the oldest, largest, and strongest civil rights organization in the US.

The traditional press conference at Glens Falls City Hall with the mayor and other local politicians will not take place. Glens Falls’ newly elected Mayor Bill Collins will start off the virtual program representing all local politicians.

Program participants include soloist Andrea D. Ogle, Glens Falls High School Octet, Hudson Falls High School Choraliers, Queensbury High School Madrigals and Student Artistic Expressions, and Glens Falls Temple Synagogue Religious School as well as local clergy and NAACP officers. The Rev. Leonard A. Oates, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, will offer words of inspiration.

The virtual program can be viewed online at www.glensfallsnaacp.org.

— Post-Star staff report

