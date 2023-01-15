MLK Day celebrated in person again after two years of virtual programs

GLENS FALLS — Jack Sweet read from his own essay honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have come a long way. There is still work to be done,” the Glens Falls High School student said during a 90-minute program inside Christ Church United Methodist honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

His words were some of many offered by high school students in both spoken word and song in the church, which was filled with more than 200 spectators, speakers and singers on Sunday afternoon.

Mary Gooden, Glens Falls Fifth Ward councilwoman and president of the Glens Falls branch of the NAACP, praised the youths for their participation.

“It is so good to see you in these capacities,” she told them.

For the church program, there were about 20 presentations of poems, essays, words of inspiration, songs and Scripture, with numerous religious institutions and several high schools represented.

The event began inside City Hall and featured comments by local elected officials delivered to a crowd of about 40.

Sunday’s program coincided with the birthday of King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929. The third Monday in January is the federal holiday in his honor. The other reference point noted many times on Sunday was 2023 being the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in August of that year.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, in his remarks in City Hall, said “even our march from our local center of government to the house of worship exemplifies Dr. King and who he was. His life demonstrated full citizenship. He crossed lines of demarcation in order to bring about a more perfect union within our society for all people.

“We must become visionaries of a just and equitable society so that we can create a better tomorrow than we have here today,” Collins continued. “This will only happen if all of us work together. Glens Falls is honored to champion the dream of Dr. King for a better world. ... Together we determine where we go from here, whether it be chaos or community depends upon us.”

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough began with a series of questions, which he also repeated at the end of his remarks. “Why is it so easy for some to be so cruel to others?” he asked. “Why is it we seek the truth, then run from it? Why is it we tolerate the intolerable? Why is it we move forward, then back? Why is we blog unkindness? What has it come to be?”

Strough said along with paying homage to King, he also wanted to memorialize the late John Lewis, the civil rights activist who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington. Lewis, a longtime U.S. House of Representatives member from Georgia, died in July 2020.

“I don’t think we’ve had time to give him just acknowledgement because of COVID,” Strough said.

“Never let anybody, any person, any force dampen, dim or diminish your life. Study the path of others to make your way easier and more abundant. ... Release the need to hate, to harbor division and the enticement of revenge,” Strough said, quoting from a book written by Lewis, “Across that Bridge.”

“I have learned from King and Lewis that words should not be used to disparage others, but should be used to encourage and enhearten others,” Strough said.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner referred to a newspaper story from 2018 about a Black man vacationing in Oregon who was asked to leave a hotel lobby by a security guard even after he showed the guard his hotel room key. Woerner, in contrast, recalled when she was a teenager in Arizona and she and her friends would sneak into the “fancy resorts” and “go to the hot tubs.”

“You know what, nobody ever hassled us. ... No one ever hassled me because the color of my skin is white. And the truth of the matter is that these biases continue to exist in our community. We continue to huddle in tribes and reject the other.”

Occasions like the local Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance “says to the world, here in Glens Falls we broaden the circle, we don’t circle the wagons,” she said.