Mixed reactions locally as Biden wins presidency

GLENS FALLS — News that former Vice President Joseph Biden will be the next president of the United States elicited strong reactions from residents in downtown Glens Falls on Saturday.
Some people expressed feeling joyous and relieved, while others were disappointed and concerned.
At one point, a small group of Biden supporters gathered at Centennial Circle, where they cheered and waved at passing drivers, many of whom sounded their vehicle’s horn in support.
“It’s a celebration,” said Jabes Prado, a local activist who started the impromptu rally shortly after 3 p.m., just hours after the news broke.
Prado paced the sidewalk at the intersection of Warren and Glen streets with a cardboard tube looking to drum up support because he didn’t have a bullhorn.
“Trust is back on the table. Love is back on the table,” he shouted through the tube as he livestreamed his remarks on Facebook.
His message was met with several middle fingers and profanities from supporters of President Donald Trump throughout the day. Some even performed burnouts in front of the group before peeling off into the distance.
“Go to hell!” one man yelled from his pickup as he sped up Hudson Avenue.
Earlier in the day, several Trump supporters were less hostile, but were still upset with the news.
“Disappointing,” said Dale Ashline, a Hudson Falls resident who was spotted waiting for a city bus at the Ridge Street bus stop.
Ashline said he believes Democrats will lead the country down a bad path and expressed concern about the party’s progressive wing, which he believes will use Biden to usher through policies like Medicare for All.
Trump has made similar claims throughout the campaign in an attempt to brandish the former vice president as a socialist, though Biden has made it clear that he does not support such ideas.
“I really think the Democrats are going down a bad path for this country,” Ashline said. “I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see anything good coming out of the socialist agenda.”
Meanwhile, Debbie Peck of Glens Falls was overwhelmed with joy when she heard the news.
“I’m so elated I can’t even tell you,” she said. “I just want to start screaming and jump up and down.”
Peck said the last four years have been some of the most “stressful” of her entire life. The country, she added, is on a better path now that Biden has been elected.
“I feel like we’re going to get somewhere,” she said.
Several people expressed their thoughts on a sidewalk near Crandall Public Library using colorful chalk.
“America is Saved!” one person wrote.
“Dump Trump!” another marking read.
Chloe Durkin of Glens Falls was leaving the farmers market when she heard the news.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
Durkin said she was disappointed by the president’s actions since Election Day on Tuesday, in which he has repeatedly claimed without evidence there has been widespread voter fraud and that he had won the election, even as votes were still being counted.
“I think it’s a travesty that he’s allowed to lie the way he does,” she said.
But Chris Jones, a Trump supporter from Glens Falls, said the president shouldn’t concede until all the ballots are counted and has been “lashing out” because the media is against him.
“If it happens it happens, but they shouldn’t project until it’s 100%,” he said.
Jones said he would accept the results once every ballot is counted and the results are finalized.
He added that he believes Biden is run by the “extreme left” and will usher in policies that would negatively impact the country.
“Of course, if he’s the president I’ll respect the man on the job and the position that he has,” Jones said. “I think the president will, too.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
