Mixed reactions locally as Biden wins presidency

“America is Saved!” one person wrote.

“Dump Trump!” another marking read.

Chloe Durkin of Glens Falls was leaving the farmers market when she heard the news.

“I think it’s great,” she said.

Durkin said she was disappointed by the president’s actions since Election Day on Tuesday, in which he has repeatedly claimed without evidence there has been widespread voter fraud and that he had won the election, even as votes were still being counted.

“I think it’s a travesty that he’s allowed to lie the way he does,” she said.

But Chris Jones, a Trump supporter from Glens Falls, said the president shouldn’t concede until all the ballots are counted and has been “lashing out” because the media is against him.

“If it happens it happens, but they shouldn’t project until it’s 100%,” he said.

Jones said he would accept the results once every ballot is counted and the results are finalized.

He added that he believes Biden is run by the “extreme left” and will usher in policies that would negatively impact the country.

“Of course, if he’s the president I’ll respect the man on the job and the position that he has,” Jones said. “I think the president will, too.”

