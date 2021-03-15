Missing woman found, charged with welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A woman who went missing last week has been found and was arrested on a welfare fraud charge.

Police said Stephanie M. Hawkins, 31, of Fort Edward, filed false information on an application for benefits in 2019. This resulted in her receiving $910 in temporary assistance benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawkins was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny. She was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

Hawkins was reported missing last week from her residence, which state police had said was in Moreau.

She was traveling to the Glens Falls area and was believed to be in northern Saratoga County or Washington County.

She was found safe on Friday.

