Missing teen found working in village

LAKE GEORGE — A 16-year-old LaSalle School student who went on a field trip on Sunday and did not return home has been located.

According to The Post-Star's news partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, Jonathan Tedford was seen working at The Lobster Pot restaurant and The Georgian.

Residents alerted authorities to his whereabouts and police picked him up at one of the jobs on Wednesday morning.

Tedford was found in the same clothes he had on when we went missing days ago and was last seen at Million Dollar Beach.

His family told NewsChannel 13 that the teen took off after a school official told him to change out of his bathing suit.

His family pleaded for him to return home.

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1