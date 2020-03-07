You are the owner of this article.
Missing Saratoga Springs man found dead
breaking top story

Missing Saratoga Springs man found dead

Michael McNaughton

Michael McNaughton, missing from Saratoga Springs.

The Saratoga Springs man who disappeared from his home Thursday morning was found dead late Friday afternoon, apparently having driven his vehicle into a lake.

Michael McNaughton, 79, was found in his partially submerged Ford Escape sport-utility vehicle, which police believe he drove into Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Broadalbin when becoming disoriented.

Police were sent to a site on the lake after a person called police to report they spotted a black SUV partially submerged in the water late Friday afternoon. Officers and Broadalbin firefighters arrived to confirm McNaughton was in the vehicle.

Police did not say where on the lake the vehicle and McNaughton were found.

Both the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Saratoga Springs Police Department said in prepared statements that there was no indication of foul play.

“It appears Mr. McNaugton became disoriented and drove onto the lake. His vehicle came over a ridge and ended up in open water," the Sheriff's Office said. "The car was partially submerged."

An autopsy was to be performed to determine his cause of death.

Police are trying to determine how McNaughton wound up in Broadalbin, and would like to talk to anyone who saw his vehicle. They were asked to contact Saratoga Springs Police at (518) 584-1800 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.

McNaughton, who police said had dementia, was last seen at his home on Karen Lane in Saratoga Springs on Thursday morning. Police have not said whether he was headed anywhere in particular when he left.

