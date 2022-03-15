 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Missing Moreau woman found dead

  • 0
Krista Facto

Facto

 Provided photo

HUDSON FALLS — The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.

State police said investigators responded to the area of the Fenimore Bridge in Hudson Falls after receiving a call at 12:35 p.m. reporting a deceased woman in the water. The victim was recovered and identified as 39-year-old Krista Facto, according to Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokeswoman.

Facto was last seen leaving her residence at about 10 a.m. on Thursday and police on Saturday issued a missing person alert. 

Police do not believe there is any criminality involved, but the matter is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
22
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan and U.S. bolster military cooperation amid heightened tension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News