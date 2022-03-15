Missing Moreau woman found dead

HUDSON FALLS — The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.

State police said investigators responded to the area of the Fenimore Bridge in Hudson Falls after receiving a call at 12:35 p.m. reporting a deceased woman in the water. The victim was recovered and identified as 39-year-old Krista Facto, according to Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokeswoman.

Facto was last seen leaving her residence at about 10 a.m. on Thursday and police on Saturday issued a missing person alert.

Police do not believe there is any criminality involved, but the matter is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 22 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.