Missing man located in Queensbury
Missing man located in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County sheriff's investigator on his way to work Friday morning solved the disappearance of an elderly Albany County man.

Robert Tompkins, 84, was last seen on Route 146 near his home in Guilderland on Thursday afternoon. He was in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, and has dementia.

Robert Tompkins

Tompkins

Police had been searching for Tompkins since he was reported missing Thursday night, and a missing persons broadcast was put out over the regional police radio network Friday morning,

Sheriff's Investigator Doug David was on his way to work at the Sheriff's Office main station in Queensbury around 7:30 a.m. when he spotted a red Jeep on Bay Road heading north, and confirmed with dispatchers that it was the missing man's vehicle.

Tompkins was found to be driving and was in good health. It was unclear whether he got lost or intentionally came to Queensbury.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

