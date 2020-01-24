Missing man located in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County sheriff's investigator on his way to work Friday morning solved the disappearance of an elderly Albany County man.

Robert Tompkins, 84, was last seen on Route 146 near his home in Guilderland on Thursday afternoon. He was in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, and has dementia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police had been searching for Tompkins since he was reported missing Thursday night, and a missing persons broadcast was put out over the regional police radio network Friday morning,

Sheriff's Investigator Doug David was on his way to work at the Sheriff's Office main station in Queensbury around 7:30 a.m. when he spotted a red Jeep on Bay Road heading north, and confirmed with dispatchers that it was the missing man's vehicle.

Tompkins was found to be driving and was in good health. It was unclear whether he got lost or intentionally came to Queensbury.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.