Missing Eagle Bridge woman's body found in Cherry Plain State Park

PETERSBURG — The body of a Cambridge High School graduate who was reported missing on Feb. 23 was found in Cherry Plain State Park on Sunday.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the body was identified as Morgan Bates, 20, of Eagle Bridge, on Thursday. They, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, announced that Bates had gone missing and an investigation began on Feb. 23.

Bates had been last seen in Eagle Bridge with a possible sighting in Petersburg at roughly 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office.

Bates graduated from Cambridge High School in 2019.

According to her obituary, she enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and four-wheeling. She had been employed at a Stewart's Shop in Pownal, Vermont.

A celebration of her life will take place at E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, Vermont, on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office said that her death is being investigated as a suspicious death, and, according to a WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 report, it is unclear if an autopsy has been performed.

Bates had not been heard from since she was last seen, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office. There were no further details provided by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the office's GIVE tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

