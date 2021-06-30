Missing Day man found dead

DAY — The man reported missing last week was found dead on Tuesday.

State police reported that the body of Rickey Allen, 48, was found behind a residence on Hollow Road late on Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy will be done, police said.

Allen was last seen on Hollow Road at about 2 p.m. on June 14.

State police do not believe the incident is criminal in nature, but the case remains under investigation.

