The Glens Falls area recently lost a larger-than-life character and arguably its most famous drummer, and the saddened drumming students Freddy Blood taught for decades lined up to pay tribute to him.

Willie Wilcox, another renown Glens Falls drummer for his work with Meat Loaf, Utopia, Bette Midler and Hall & Oates, said he essentially owes his career to Blood, who died of pneumonia on June 6 in Florida at the age of 91.

“For me, he was like a father figure,” Wilcox said last week from his Las Vegas home, adding that he was 13 when Blood’s drumming and life lessons started. “I had a wonderful dad, but once I started playing drums, I ate, slept and breathed music. I found what I wanted to become and I lived my life at Freddy’s.”

Harold “Clutch” Reiser, another protégé of Blood’s from the Saratoga Springs area, said all people need to do is check out his YouTube video called “Cymbal-ism” to know the impact Blood had on him. It features a 10-minute solo at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls on only a hi-hat cymbal and at the end it shows a picture of Blood with his trademark captain’s hat on.

“I attributed it to my great friend and mentor Freddy Blood,” Reiser said, adding that unlike Wilcox, he took lessons from him while he was in his 20’s.

Reiser would later go on to play nationally and internationally with his Maynard Brothers Band on billings with blues greats like Taj Mahal and Jimmy Ray Vaughan, and he still plays in a Yes tribute band called Alice Frost.

Ed Bethel, co-owner of Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. in Glens Falls, was taught by Blood as a teen for a couple of years, then started lessons again 50 years later after rekindling with him during a performance at Wallabee’s Jazz Bar downtown. He and Blood became good friends and would spend hours together listening to jazz and talking about music.

“I just loved it,” he said.

His famous protégé

Wilcox is the drummer on Meat Loaf’s epic “Bat Out of Hell,” toured with Hall & Oates, toured for 15 years and still plays in the Todd Rundgren-led band Utopia and was on Broadway with Bette Midler.

He said he was so well prepared by Blood that when he went to the Berkeley School of Music, one professor asked him to fill in on gigs in his band when he couldn’t play.

Wilcox spoke fondly of his flamboyant mentor who later in life referred to himself as “Captain Blood,” wore a captain’s hat and drove a Rolls Royce. He talked about how when big name acts like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Max Roach and Gene Krupa would come through town and play locally at Macero’s restaurant, Blood would sometimes introduce them to his drum students through drum clinics.

Roach visited Blood’s studio, and Wilcox would later in life get to play with the drumming legend he met at 13.

He essentially lived in Blood’s Davis Street, Glens Falls, music shop that, he said, had the most extensive collection of drums outside of New York City. He’d work in the shop in exchange for lessons, and he told a story about wanting a new drum set on Christmas and how one of his assigned tasks on Christmas Eve was to polish up a Ludwig set that was ordered for a young boy.

“The next day I woke up and that set was underneath the tree,” he said, saying his parents had bought it for him. “Little did I know I was shining my own set!”

Now he’s endorsed by Ludwig and gets free drums.

Wilcox said Blood taught drumming technique, using countless books from famous drummers, but he also taught them how to experience the live drumming feel. He built a drum platform in his studio and had a “giant” sound system that he’d use to crank out tunes on vinyl for students to drum along to simulate a live performance.

“That’s how a lot of us learned to play,” he said.

Wilcox, who has also written hits for other artists and currently works developing music for slot machines, also spoke about conversations with Blood that he still recalls that had nothing to do with drumming.

“He would say, ‘It’s not enough to be a great musician, you have to be a great person. You have to pay attention to hygiene and make sure your fingernails are cut and cleaned,’” he said, reminiscing. “He not only taught me about music but supported me in becoming a more complete adult.”

‘Believing in yourself’

Blood’s daughter Lisa McArthur fought back tears about his passing, but clearly relished telling stories about her time with him and how she simply always loved being in his presence.

She recalled her dad’s stories from the drum shop and how he toured the world in the 1950s with Vinnie Falcone, who would go on to become Frank Sinatra’s musical director.

She mentioned how Mamas and the Papas frontman John Phillips was a friend and how Krupa, the legendary drummer, would stop by to see him in Glens Falls.

But McArthur said she doesn’t have a musical bone in her body and Blood knew it and didn’t try to make her play instruments or sing. He gave other advice, she said.

“We wouldn’t talk music because I had no talent. He didn’t waste his time,” she said with a chuckle. “He talked about faith and loving yourself and believing in yourself.”

The product of a second marriage that ended in divorce when she was 5, McArthur said she got less time with her dad than many kids do, and savored every second. Whether it was going to see him play in Lake George or seeing other bands play or even listening to him talk with other musicians for hours at Triads Music Center, she just liked being by his side, right until the end.

“When I was young, everyone knew who he was and everybody loved him. And I loved it,” she said. “I loved just hanging out with him because he was so much fun.”

She reminisced about how she was able to convince him to let her see “Jaws” in the theater when she was supposed to see the “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” and how he got her backstage to see Todd Rundgren and Wilcox when they played Albany in the early ‘80s.

And she eagerly told about his heart and how he’d give money to a homeless man in Saratoga Springs, despite not having much money himself.

The end was tough, though, made worse by COVID-19 that forced her to see him only through glass at his nursing home in Florida. When he had to go to the hospital at the end, she said she was at least able to hug and hold him.

“But the last eight months sucked for him,” she said through tears. “It was his time though.”

Walmart and the son he didn’t have

After moving to Saratoga Springs, where he taught music at Skidmore College, Blood, while in his 70s, got a job as a greeter at Walmart there, which led to an unlikely pairing with 20-something Chad Koenig. A friend of Koenig’s, who also worked at Walmart, introduced the two music-loving men to each other and that created a bond that would last until Blood’s passing.

Koenig is a bass and guitar player and self-described “old soul” who loves music history. He likes to play rock music, whereas Freddy loved jazz. But, he said, they both were music sponges and just clicked.

And they became like family.

Koenig, also a DJ and popular trivia night host known locally as “Chad from Albany” from an audience stint on the TV’s David Letterman show, never knew either of his grandfathers, and Freddy filled that role for him.

He recalled the first time he stepped foot into Blood’s Division Street home to find every room stuffed with drums or a piano, or books about drums or sheet music. He said Blood slept on an old, uncomfortable couch because there was no room for a bed. To the untrained eye, it looked like a hoarder’s place, he said, but Freddy knew where everything was.

He also said it was that first visit to his house when Blood sat down at a kit and showed off a little with hands flying, playing Metallica’s heavy metal tune, “One,” which blew him away.

“I said, ‘Holy crap, how did you do that?’”

“He said, ‘I actually prefer the (Metallica) song “Blackened,’” essentially showing his young new friend that he’s much more than a jazz drummer.

Koenig mimicked Blood’s gruff, gravelly voice, told how he had never connected with an older person like that and how he “absolutely loved him.”

“The last time I saw him — and he wasn’t emotional and neither am I — but I made sure to tell him I loved him. Those were the last words I said to him.”

Wilcox also talked about his love for Blood and how he really can be credited for his illustrious drumming career. He said he learned from Blood to follow a passion and work hard, adding that he’s happy to be a guy from Glens Falls who chased what he loved to do and literally lived his dream.

“That’s why Freddy was so successful. He was doing something he loved and it wasn’t work to him,” he said.

And perhaps the ultimate tribute to Blood came from Bethel, who said his house now looks like Blood’s former Saratoga Springs apartment he used to eagerly visit, packed with jazz records and drums, including the last set Blood played on.

“That guy was one hip cat,” he said. “I loved him and I was sorry to see him go.”

