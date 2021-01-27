Missing 83-year-old man found after Glens Falls police alert

GLENS FALLS — The 83-year-old man that the Glens Falls Police Department was looking for has been found.
Charles H. Buchanan was last seen in the area of Glens Falls Hospital walking west on Hudson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said he had just been released from the hospital and was supposed to get into a taxi, but he did not show up. Police issued a missing person alert.
The alert was canceled at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No further information was available.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
