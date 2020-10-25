Mischief band frontman gets kidney after eight-year wait

QUEENSBURY — A year ago, The Post-Star chronicled the reunion of local '80s "hair band" Mischief and its ailing frontman, Dan Mellon.
Mellon, of Queensbury, who had already had a heart transplant two decades ago, was now in dire need of a kidney, having been on dialysis for eight years. Anti-rejection drugs for the heart were to blame.
He wanted to resurrect the band last year, essentially so he didn’t regret not doing it if that needed kidney never came.
Well, thanks to a generous cousin from across the country, he got his new kidney and a new lease on life.
“It’s incredible,” Mellon said Tuesday while driving to St. Barnabus Medical Center in New Jersey to have stents taken out that were allowing his bladder to again function. “The kidney is working great.”
In a Facebook post from his hospital bed a few weeks ago, Mellon told how his cousin, Peter Johnson, took it upon himself months ago to research how to donate a kidney and get tested to see if he was a match. He also dropped 50 pounds to lower his cholesterol to meet criteria to donate.
“And it took four months, at least 10 trips, countless hours on phone calls and paperwork, all so he could have a major, painful surgery all the way across the country,” Mellon wrote. “I can never thank him enough or repay him so I want him to know, I won't waste this gift he's given me and my family.”
Mellon said his bladder had shrunk to the size of a walnut and said he can’t go long without restroom breaks, but he said he’s just so thankful and happy to be returning to normal.
His wife Kim, riding with him Tuesday, marveled at their good fortune and at Johnson’s generosity, and said she was amazed they’d do the surgery in a pandemic.
“It’s wonderful. It’s life-changing for him,” he said. “We’re almost back to normal, which in 2020 I don’t think anybody could say something is back to normal, but we’re lucky enough to be able to say that.”
And his cousin, who grew up in Hudson Falls but has lived in Burbank, California, since 1994, deflected praise for his life-saving donation.
“There really wasn’t any need for a decision, it was a given. It wasn’t a big deal. Didn’t think nothing of it,” he said on Tuesday, still in the area.
He talked about his cousin being hooked to dialysis 12 hours a day for eight years and how hospitals weren’t eager to perform the surgery given his medical history.
He also stressed that Mellon was in pretty bad shape and needed it now. On a trip to Las Vegas four years ago, he said he literally had to check if Mellon was breathing as he slept poolside.
“That’s how bad he looked,” he said.
But he called his cousin “a fighter” and is glad to help give him his life back.
As for more shows from Mischief, which sold out and rocked the Strand Theater?
“God, I hope so. I can’t wait to get back to play,” Mellon said.
