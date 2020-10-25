Mischief band frontman gets kidney after eight-year wait

QUEENSBURY — A year ago, The Post-Star chronicled the reunion of local '80s "hair band" Mischief and its ailing frontman, Dan Mellon.

Mellon, of Queensbury, who had already had a heart transplant two decades ago, was now in dire need of a kidney, having been on dialysis for eight years. Anti-rejection drugs for the heart were to blame.

He wanted to resurrect the band last year, essentially so he didn’t regret not doing it if that needed kidney never came.

Well, thanks to a generous cousin from across the country, he got his new kidney and a new lease on life.

“It’s incredible,” Mellon said Tuesday while driving to St. Barnabus Medical Center in New Jersey to have stents taken out that were allowing his bladder to again function. “The kidney is working great.”

In a Facebook post from his hospital bed a few weeks ago, Mellon told how his cousin, Peter Johnson, took it upon himself months ago to research how to donate a kidney and get tested to see if he was a match. He also dropped 50 pounds to lower his cholesterol to meet criteria to donate.