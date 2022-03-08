Mintzer elected to state chamber group

LAKE GEORGE — Gina Mintzer, executive director the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been elected as a member of the Chamber Alliance of New York State.

Mintzer has been the executive director of the chamber since September 2017 and began her term with the state board in January.

According to a news release from CANYS, Mintzer is responsible for the overall development of the processes, productivity and profits that directly impact tourism in the Lake George region. Mintzer leads a team of 11 full-time and several part-time/seasonal staff that do the work of the chamber and the Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as managing three visitor welcome information centers.