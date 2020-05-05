Minor fire hits Essity plant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A minor fire broke out at Essity’s production plant on Monday night, but did not cause any significant damage.

Steve Duell, site manager for the plant, said in a news release that the fire started at about 10:20 p.m. and was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

The South Glens Falls Fire Department was called to inspect and ensure that there were no hot embers or hot spots, according to Duell.

There were no injuries and the equipment was able to continue running.

The exact cause is unknown at this time.

