Minor earthquake reported in northern Warren County

JOHNSBURG — A minor earthquake was reported late Friday in northern Warren County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake registered at 9:52 p.m. at a magnitude of 1.8 for less than a half a second and was at a depth of 4.1 kilometers deep, according to USGS.

Earthquakes under 2.0 are referred to as microearthquakes and are generally not felt by people unless under optimal conditions.

On June 9, two minor earthquakes were reported registering at 1.4 and 1.6 in northern Warren County and a little more than a month later a 2.2 earthquake was reported on July 19 just over the western Warren County line in Hamilton County.

The USGS says the Adirondacks region is among the most seismically active in the Northeast because it contains a number of faults in the bedrock.

— Post-Star online editor Adam Colver, acolver@poststar.com

