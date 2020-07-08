Minerva to appoint McFarland superintendent of schools

MINERVA — The Minerva Board of Education plans to appoint Kyle McFarland as its next superintendent of schools/principal at its Thursday meeting.

McFarland is currently the middle school/high school principal at the Northville Central School District in Fulton County.

The board is offering McFarland a contract of three years and eight months with an initial salary of $125,000. He is expected to begin his duties on Nov. 1.

Board President Danae Tucker said the search process began in the fall of 2019 and McFarland has the right qualifications and skills to lead the roughly 100-student district.

“Mr. McFarland’s commitment to data driven results supporting the thoughtful use of technology will be an asset to the district. His passion to support the students and community along with his leadership background and educational experience are a great fit for our district,” Tucker said in a news release.

McFarland has been in his current position for five years. He began his career in education in 2002 as a long-term substitute at the Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School.

McFarland taught science for seven years at the Queensbury Middle School before making the transition to administration.