Minerva to appoint McFarland superintendent of schools

MINERVA — The Minerva Board of Education plans to appoint Kyle McFarland as its next superintendent of schools/principal at its Thursday meeting.
McFarland is currently the middle school/high school principal at the Northville Central School District in Fulton County.
The board is offering McFarland a contract of three years and eight months with an initial salary of $125,000. He is expected to begin his duties on Nov. 1.
Board President Danae Tucker said the search process began in the fall of 2019 and McFarland has the right qualifications and skills to lead the roughly 100-student district.
“Mr. McFarland’s commitment to data driven results supporting the thoughtful use of technology will be an asset to the district. His passion to support the students and community along with his leadership background and educational experience are a great fit for our district,” Tucker said in a news release.
McFarland has been in his current position for five years. He began his career in education in 2002 as a long-term substitute at the Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School.
McFarland taught science for seven years at the Queensbury Middle School before making the transition to administration.
He also served as the assistant principal and director of attendance at Cohoes Middle School, the associate principal/co-chairman of the committee on special education at Cambridge Junior-Senior High School, the high school principal at Sherburne-Earlville Central School District and the administrator of academics/athletic director/director of technology at Monson Public Schools between from April 2010 to July 2015.
McFarland said his previous experience, especially at Northville, have prepared him for the next step and looked forward to coming to Minerva.
“Minerva’s dedication to the students, families and the community is what drew me to the district. These three pieces are the cornerstones of my educational philosophy,” he said in a news release.
McFarland earned a bachelor’s degree in sports biology at Springfield College. He earned his master’s degree in education, school building leader, district leader and business leader certifications at the College of Saint Rose.
He enjoys spending time with his wife Melissa and their three children: Charlotte, Aubrey and Ellis. He also enjoys cooking, cycling, reading and talking to his brother about their family restaurant.
McFarland will replace Superintendent Timothy Farrell, who is retiring after 14 years leading Minerva and 31 with the district overall.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
