Minerva schools superintendent retiring in November

MINERVA — Leading a school district with just over 100 students presents some unique challenges including providing academic opportunities in spite of limited financial resources.
Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell has enjoyed that challenge.
“We’ve been able to grow programs at times when enrollment’s been shrinking and sometimes we had our battles with finances. We’ve survived those,” he said. “We continue to have a Board of Education and faculty, staff and community that’s dedicated to maintaining good quality programs for our students. It’s been a pleasure to lead that initiative over the last several years.”
It is a run that will be coming to an end in November as Farrell is retiring after 31 years with the district including the last 14 as superintendent.
Farrell came to the district in 1989 as the technology teacher and took over as building principal in 1998. Since 2006, he has been superintendent and has also worn the principal hat since 2015 when the jobs were combined at the district, which is located just over the Warren County line in Essex County.
The district’s enrollment has dropped by about a third since Farrell arrived at the school from about 170 — consistent with population decline in the Adirondack Park.
Despite the decline, Farrell said the district has implemented several initiatives including creating special education classes that are attended by tuition-paying out-of-district students; expanding math and science programs; adding free breakfast and lunch programs for all students; and more recently implementing a program that allows students to take courses online.
The district had a distance learning program for a while when there was a demand for it, Farrell added.
“We have to adapt and reinvent every few years in this small school environment,” he said.
Another example is adding mental health services, according to Farrell. The district has a part-time social worker through a contract with the local BOCES and has contracted with Northern Rivers Parsons Child and Family Health Center to offer a school-based mental health center.
“We have a lot of families living in challenging economic circumstances. By bringing that school-based behavioral health clinic here, it cuts down on the need to travel and it’s a full-service program. We’re excited to get that,” he said.
Farrell said Minerva also has been able to provide an array of extracurricular activities. It also offered athletic programs through partnerships with Johnsburg and North Warren.
The district faced fiscal challenges and had to reduce some programs in 2014 after voters twice defeated budgets that attempted to override the tax cap. School officials were able to regroup.
The one constant in all the change, according to Farrell, is a dedicated faculty and staff that is needed to succeed in a small, rural school environment.
Farrell said the small size gives him the opportunity to interact with students every day. At bigger schools, central office administrators do not even get to spend a lot of time with teachers — much less children. He also enjoyed his time serving as a varsity coach when he was a teacher.
Farrell said he gave notice late last fall to give the board plenty of time to conduct a search for his replacement. The board would like to have somebody hired by June for a Nov. 1 start date.
The district is going through a bit of a transition as Business Manager Nancy O’Brien is retiring effective Aug. 1 and some other staff members have reached retirement age and are moving on.
Farrell, 54, said he has no specific plans in retirement, but is keeping his options open.
“I’ve had a great run. Things are good here,” he said.
