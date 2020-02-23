Minerva schools superintendent retiring in November

MINERVA — Leading a school district with just over 100 students presents some unique challenges including providing academic opportunities in spite of limited financial resources.

Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell has enjoyed that challenge.

“We’ve been able to grow programs at times when enrollment’s been shrinking and sometimes we had our battles with finances. We’ve survived those,” he said. “We continue to have a Board of Education and faculty, staff and community that’s dedicated to maintaining good quality programs for our students. It’s been a pleasure to lead that initiative over the last several years.”

It is a run that will be coming to an end in November as Farrell is retiring after 31 years with the district including the last 14 as superintendent.

Farrell came to the district in 1989 as the technology teacher and took over as building principal in 1998. Since 2006, he has been superintendent and has also worn the principal hat since 2015 when the jobs were combined at the district, which is located just over the Warren County line in Essex County.

The district’s enrollment has dropped by about a third since Farrell arrived at the school from about 170 — consistent with population decline in the Adirondack Park.