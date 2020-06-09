Minerva Central School proposes school budget
Minerva Central School proposes school budget

Minerva Central School is proposing a budget that increases spending by 1% and the tax levy by 0.24%.

  • 2019-2020 budget: $5,516,317
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $5,571,973
  • Spending increase: $55,656, 1%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $3.69 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $3,698,430
  • Tax levy increase: $8,430, 0.24% (at cap)
  • Proposition: Establish a new capital reserve fund for the purchase of school buses
  • School board: Incumbent Hayley Killon is running unopposed for one seat.
  • Enrollment (K-12): 99
