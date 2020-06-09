Minerva Central School proposes school budget

Minerva Central School is proposing a budget that increases spending by 1% and the tax levy by 0.24%.
- 2019-2020 budget: $5,516,317
- 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $5,571,973
- Spending increase: $55,656, 1%
- 2019-2020 tax levy: $3.69 million
- 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $3,698,430
- Tax levy increase: $8,430, 0.24% (at cap)
- Proposition: Establish a new capital reserve fund for the purchase of school buses
- School board: Incumbent Hayley Killon is running unopposed for one seat.
- Enrollment (K-12): 99
