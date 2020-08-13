You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote to be held Saturday
0 comments

Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote to be held Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote will be held on Saturday.

The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crandall Park. It is sponsored by the Million Reasons to Vote organization, which seeks to promote voter turnout, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote.

It will feature speakers including Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake; Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat running for the 114th Assembly District; and Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is running for the NY-21 Congressional District.

People are asked to wear a mask and stay socially distant.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News