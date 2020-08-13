Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote to be held Saturday

GLENS FALLS — The Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote will be held on Saturday.
The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crandall Park. It is sponsored by the Million Reasons to Vote organization, which seeks to promote voter turnout, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote.
It will feature speakers including Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake; Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat running for the 114th Assembly District; and Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is running for the NY-21 Congressional District.
People are asked to wear a mask and stay socially distant.
