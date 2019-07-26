FORT EDWARD — Washington County LEAP (Learning, Employment, Assistance Partnership) was recently awarded $2.15 million in Head Start funding, according to a joint announcement by U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.
“The Head Start Program gives children opportunities to reach their full potential by making high-quality early childhood education and care more accessible,” said Gillibrand in a news release. “This federal funding will support LEAP as it works to provide young children with the tools they need to get a strong start in life.”
The federal award was the second installment a $4.3 million annual grant, said Claire Murphy, LEAP executive director.
“This is the final year of a five-year grant,” Murphy said. “We are now in the process of applying for another five-year grant.”
According to Murphy, the organization serves about 414 county children. This year, LEAP officials looked at the level of need in Washington County to make sure they were meeting the needs of the most vulnerable.
“We are lowering our number of 3- and 4-year-olds and increasing the number of birth to 3,” she said. “We shifted the number of slots and with this shifting we can serve more children.”
Still, Murphy said because of the shift in numbers for the various age groups, they had to demonstrate they still needed this level of funding.
“We worked with the feds and provided the information to maintain this level of funding,” she said. “The reality is, the program is strong. We are providing 414 with good, comprehensive, holistic service. ... Our programs allow families to grow together. “
Initially, there was some buzz about funding cuts, said Al Nolette, Washington County treasurer and chairman of the LEAP board.
"We were thrilled to get the funding." he said.
Head Start, a program administered by LEAP, provides comprehensive child development programs for low-income children while also offering support and services for their families, Murphy said.
Some services include early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services and services for children with disabilities.
The way Murphy explained it, children 18 months and older go to a school setting every day, while pregnant mothers and infants receive in-home support.
"Our primary mission is to assist and help communities understand poverty," Murphy said, referring to LEAP.
“Study after study shows that the better we prepare our young children, through programs like Head Start, the better they perform in school later in life,” said Schumer in a release. “This federal funding for LEAP will bring real results to students in Washington County, by providing them with the resources they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom. I am proud to support this essential funding and I will continue to fight to see that early child education remains a priority.”
