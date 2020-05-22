Million Dollar Beach will be open Memorial Day weekend, with reduced hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Million Dollar Beach will be open this Memorial Day weekend, with limits on capacity to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The beach will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The maximum people allowed there will be 500 — half the normal capacity. Parking has been reduced to 150 vehicles allowed at one time, according to a news release.

Warren County issued some guidance to remind people of the requirements to wear a mask in a public enclosed environment and outside when they keep 6 feet away from another person.

Beaches in Bolton will be also as well.

Businesses will enforce facial covering and social distancing policies, and local law enforcement agencies are prepared to help as needed, according to a news release.

