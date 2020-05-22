Million Dollar Beach will be open Memorial Day weekend, with reduced capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Million Dollar Beach will be open this Memorial Day weekend, with limits on capacity to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The beach will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The maximum people allowed there will be 500 — half the normal capacity. Parking has been reduced to 150 vehicles allowed at one time, according to a news release.

Warren County issued some guidance to remind people of the requirements to wear a mask in a public enclosed environment and outside when they keep 6 feet away from another person.

Beaches in Bolton will be open as well.

Businesses will enforce facial covering and social-distancing policies, and local law enforcement agencies are prepared to help as needed, according to a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

