Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament to take place next month
Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament

The 30th annual Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament benefiting Prospect Center in Queensbury will take place next month following a last year's pandemic-induced hiatus. Seen here: Participants compete in a 4-on-4 tournament during the 2018 installment of the event. 

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament benefiting Prospect Center will take place next month following a last year's pandemic-induced hiatus.

Spectators are welcome to attend the 30th annual installment of the tournament, which will include nearly 800 volleyball players from throughout the country.

The tournament has four divisions: AA, A, BB and B with men's, women's and co-ed teams. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Prospect Center in Queensbury. The organization works to provide services to those with disabilities throughout the North Country. 

The event will take place Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. both days. 

